On the afternoon of Feb. 12, a Hingham police cruiser nearly struck a deer sprinting across the road. It happened on Lincoln Street at Burditt Avenue, and police posted dash cam video of the heart-stopping moment on YouTube. “Close call for this deer and the Police Crown Victoria (which is the last one in the Hingham Police fleet),” police wrote. The footage shows the deer suddenly emerging from some shrubbery near the sidewalk and darting into the street, right in front of the cruiser. Amazingly enough, the deer didn’t get hit, and continued on its way, disappearing into a backyard across the street. Sergeant Steven Dearth shared the video on Twitter . “Lucky,” Dearth tweeted. “Shows why it helps to #justdrive and pay attention to what’s on the road while you’re driving.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BAD DREAM EMERGENCY

Advertisement

At 10:21 p.m. Feb. 18, a Burlington woman told police that she dialed 911 because she “had a bad nightmare” and wanted to speak with an officer. Police upheld her request, and determined that all was well. “Officer reported the caller checked okay,” the log entry stated.





FINE WINE HEIST

The staff of the Wegmans grocery store in Newton reported that on Feb. 19, a shoplifter with expensive taste stuffed three pricey bottles of wine into his pants and jacket and then walked out of the store without paying for them. Police were told the theft happened around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect, who may have been wearing a Boston Celtics hat, placed three bottles of wine into his shopping cart, went to the corner of the store, and hid the bottles in his pants and coat before strolling out. The total value of the purloined wine was $597, according to police.

Advertisement





WILD TIMES IN WELLESLEY

At 3:20 a.m. Feb. 13, Wellesley Police Officer Mark Knapp was dispatched to Waterstone at Wellesley, a senior housing complex on Washington Street, for a report of a woman who entered the facility but refused to check in or identify herself. Knapp spoke with the building director and the woman was escorted to her vehicle and advised not to return. Fast forward to 5:55 a.m., and Knapp and Officer Timothy Dennehy were dispatched to Waterstone again after the same woman returned to the property and was allegedly causing a ruckus and interfering with snow removal operations. Police were told that the woman was “driving her vehicle around in circles, honking her horn and yelling at the employees attempting to remove the snow and slush from the parking lot.” According to the police report, Knapp tried to speak with the woman “as she was driving in circles, with her windows rolled down and loud music playing,” and when he asked her to stop, she said “I’ll knock the [expletive] out of you," and continued to drive in circles. When Dennehy tried to get her to stop, he had to get out of the way to avoid being struck, police said in their report. Sergeant Mike Lemenager also responded to the scene and the woman drove into his marked police car. At that point, Knapp removed the woman from her vehicle and placed her in custody. The 33-year-old Malden woman was arrested and charged with trespassing, failing to stop for a police officer, disturbing the peace, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement





ODD THEFTS

At 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, a Brookline police officer responded to a residence on Alton Place for a report of a stolen baby stroller. “The victim reported that they left the stroller unattended in the courtyard for a couple hours,” police wrote in a blog post. “When they returned to retrieve the stroller it was no longer there.”

At 9:37 p.m. Jan. 28, the staff at CVS in Bridgewater reported that a man stole a sleep apnea cleaning machine that was worth $350, according to a tweet by police.

On Feb. 6, Brookline police officers responded to a business on Harvard Street after a shoplifter "concealed multiple Tide Pods in a backpack and fled the store,” police wrote in a blog post. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.