Hanson police are looking to identify a woman and small child after the child fell out of a moving car on Liberty Street in Hanson Monday.

The incident occurred as the woman pulled onto Liberty Street from the boat ramp exit of Hanson Town Hall at 10:03 a.m., police said. As a white SUV turned the corner, the rear driver’s side door flung open and a small child rolled onto the pavement, police said.

Video of the incident showed the child jump up from the road after they fell and start to run toward the car, which had pulled over.

The female driver got out of the car and ran to the child. She picked the child up and brought them back to the car, staying on the side of the road for a short time before driving away.

Police said the woman’s midsize crossover SUV is likely a Dodge Journey.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of the child, as well as determine how this event happened,” Chief Michael Miksch said in the statement. “Thankfully it appears that the child may not have been seriously injured. But we want to make sure and we would like to speak with the driver.”

Miksch reminded drivers to make sure a child’s car seat is properly installed and that they are wearing a seat belt correctly. He said the lap belt should fit snugly across a child’s upper thighs and the shoulder belt should cross their shoulder and chest.

Children should also be taught when it is safe to open a car door, and drivers should always have the child locks on, Miksch said.

If you have information about this incident, call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

For more safety tips about driving with young children, visit the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s website.