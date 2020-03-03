At Boston City Hall, 31-year-old Brian Harbour was among those voting in the first hour after the election officially began.

Polls across the state opened at 7 a.m. for a primary election of crucial interest to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and the two top challengers for the Democratic presidential nomination - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joseph Biden.

“I didn’t decide until this morning,” he said.

Harbour was looking to vote for a moderate Democratic candidate. He said he was considering supporting former New York City (Medford native) billionaire Mike Bloomberg, but ultimately decided to back the former vice president.

Advertisement

“It seems like people are kind of coalescing behind Biden at this point....I’m not a Bernie person,'' he said. "I don’t want to see Bernie as the nominee, so it’s more of a pragmatic choice than an ideological choice, I would say.”

Warren, who announced her presidential candidacy 388 days ago, is set to vote in her Cambridge precinct Tuesday morning.

Chris Stephens, 26, of Dorchester didn't vote at City Hall but he did vote earlier and he chose Bernie Sanders.

"It was between him and Warren, and a little bit for Biden," he said.

With so many options, was it a tough choice?

"Not super tough," he said. " I grew up in Vermont so that definitely helped."

Stephens said he thinks Sanders will do well on Super Tuesday.

"I think Bernie's gonna take the most today," he said. "I don't know who's going to win the nomination, but between Bernie and Biden, I'm hoping for Bernie, but then there's a concern about how that will play in the general."

When it comes to the general election, he just wants to see a new face in the White House.

Advertisement

“As long as [President Donald J.] Trump loses, and preferably [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell as well.”

Warren got a boost from David Duxbury. The 36-year-old voted for her at Boston City Hall Tuesday morning, but he said it was not an easy decision to make.

"It was a very tough choice," he said.

In addition to Warren, he’d been considering Biden and Sanders as potential contenders. But after weighing those options, he ultimately decided to back Warren.

"Really, I just feel like she well represents my views, even if I don't think she's gotten a lot of traction to win, either in a general or in the primary," he said.

Duxbury said he isn't sure how everything will play out in the election, but he's glad to see so many people engaging in the political process.

“Frankly, at the end of the day, I’m excited that we’re having a very enthusiastic conversation at the national level about what the right direction is for the party, as well

as what the right direction is to gain favor with the broader population,” he said. “The fact that there’s so much enthusiasm nationwide -- although you wouldn’t guess

it by the lack of lines [here at this polling location] -- I think is really telling.”

Secretary of State William Galvin said around 8:20 a.m. that the start of Super Tuesday in Massachusetts was “unremarkable. It’s been a very smooth opening so far...it’s just non-eventful.”

Galvin predicted 1.5 million people will vote in the Democratic primary - party members along with unenrolled voters who can choose which primary to vote in. On the Republican side where former Governor William Weld has mounted a limited primary challenge to Trump, Galvin expect about 350,000 Republicans to vote today.

Advertisement

Galvin said about 230,000 people participated in the early voting that ended Feb. 28, and that under state law they cannot change who they voted for even if their candidate has since dropped out of the race as did three Democratic candidates this week.

"If you voted, it’s over,'' Galvin said. “Whoever you voted for, that’s the end of it.”

However, he said those who voted by absentee ballot and who now want to change their vote can do so by getting to their polling place and asking for it back - provided that it has not yet been officially tallied by election officials.

He also said that anyone in self-quarantine due to concerns about coronavirus will be able to obtain an absentee ballot by having a person pick up an absentee ballot, bringing to the person in self-quarantine, and then returning the completed ballot to the poling place. Galvin said he does not expect there to be a significant number of people using this process,

The polls are open statewide until 8 p.m., Tuesday. The Galvin’s office has a tool that allows residents to find their polling location with an address. Massachusetts is one of 14 states hold primary elections Tuesday.

The Democratic ballot that voters will be provided was printed before recent political events so the names of multiple candidates who are no longer running are still included. Those names include former governor Deval Patrick, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Advertisement

Klobuchar and Buttigieg both ended their campaigns this week and both endorsed Biden, who served eight years in the White House as President Obama’s vice president.

A total of five Democrats remain in the running. Joining Warren, Sanders and Biden is billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, and former US representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Galvin noted that 25 communities, including Newton, are voting on local issues.

The contest between US Sen. Edward Markey and US Rep. Joseph Kennedy III will be voted on in the Democratic state primary in the fall.

(Christina Prignano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.)

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.