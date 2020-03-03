Boston-based RR Auction will be accepting bids online until the sale ends at 7 p.m. on March 4.

Rare behind-the-scenes photos of Marilyn Monroe and a letter she wrote will soon be auctioned off and sold to the highest bidder.

Canadian journalist and photographer Jock Carroll shot this photo of Marilyn Monroe while she was shooting the film noir "Niagara." It's one of several images that will be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.

The auction includes 227 photographic negatives that were taken by Canadian journalist and photographer Jock Carroll while Monroe was shooting the film noir “Niagara" in 1952. The movie is about two couples visiting Niagara Falls and tells the story of how “tensions between one wife and her husband reach the level of murder," according to IMDb.

“Jock Carroll’s wonderful pictures of Marilyn aptly capture her youthful beauty during this early stage of her career,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said in a press release. “Niagara was her very first top-billed role, and made her a household Hollywood name.”

Marilyn Monroe yawns while sitting next to her "Niagara" co-star Joseph Cotten. (Jock Carroll/RR Auction) Jock Carroll/RR Auction

Monroe is featured in 198 of the 227 images. Carroll photographed the actress sitting in her hotel bed with a script in her hands; talking on the phone; posing for the camera with Niagara Falls in the background; and on the set of the film, taking direction from director Henry Hathaway and sitting alongside co-star Joseph Cotten.

The copyright to the images “conveys with the sale of the negatives,” according to RR Auction.

The auction listing states that “when Jock Carroll left Weekend Magazine, copyright to all his photographs was signed over to him. Later, Carroll signed over copyright to his son, Angus Carroll, who holds it now and will grant it to the purchaser. This would give the buyer the right to print and sell copies, although commercial use would require permission from the estate of Marilyn Monroe.”

This image of Marilyn Monroe is part of an archive of 227 photographic negatives that will be sold to the highest bidder. (Jock Carroll/RR Auction) Jock Carroll/RR Auction

The archive is expected to fetch upwards of $50,000, according to RR Auction’s website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest bid was at $13,030.

This photo was taken while Marilyn Monroe was shooting the film noir "Niagara." (Jock Carroll/RR Auction) Jock Carroll/RR Auction

This behind-the-scenes photo of Marilyn Monroe was taken while she was shooting the film noir "Niagara." (Jock Carroll/RR Auction) Jock Carroll/RR Auction

The auction also includes a signed typewritten letter addressed to Monroe’s mentor and acting instructor, Lee Strasberg.

In the letter, Monroe tells Strasberg about her plans of starting her own independent production unit and she says how much she would like to work with him.

“As you know, for years I have been struggling to find some emotional security with little success, for many different reasons," she wrote. "Only in the last several months, as you detected, do I seem to have made a modest beginning. It is true that my treatment with Dr. Greenson has had its ups and downs, as you know. However, my overall progress is such that I have hopes of finally establishing a piece of ground for myself to stand on, instead of the quicksand I have always been in. But Dr. Greenson agrees with you, that for me to live decently and productively, I must work! And work means not merely performing professionally, but to study and truly devote myself. My work is the only trustworthy hope I have. And here, Lee, is where you come in. To me, work and Lee Strasberg are synonymous. I do not want to be presumptuous in expecting you to come out here for me alone. I have contacted Marlon on this subject and he seems to be quite interested, despite the fact that he is in the process of finishing a movie. I shall talk with him more thoroughly in a day or two.”

The letter is dated Dec. 19, 1961.

Monroe would die less than a year later.

The two-page letter and envelope (which says M.M. on the return address) was expected to fetch upwards of $20,000, according to RR Auction’s website.





