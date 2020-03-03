Early last month, the US Postal Service and local police departments announced the formation of a task force to address mail thefts by “fishing” in the large, blue public mailboxes scattered across communities.

Jonser Hernandez, 21; Bryan Manuele Monte, 20; and Ashley Celin Mora, 18, all of the Bronx, N.Y.; Daury Jesus Moreta, 22, of Boston; Yeferson Espinola Ovalle, 20, of Brighton; and Freddy Alberto Polanco Jr., 20, of New York, N.Y., were charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering into a depository, possession of a burglarious instrument, and larceny under $1,200, Newton police said in a statement.

Six young people were arrested early Tuesday outside the Newtonville Post Office as part of an investigation into thefts from public mailboxes across Eastern Massachusetts, according to Newton police.

On Tuesday morning, an officer was stationed in an unmarked car across Washington Street from the Newtonville Post Office, where mail was stolen Sunday, police said. Mail taken from a USPS box in Newtonville had previously turned up in Lincoln, and other Newton mailboxes had been hit, police said.

About 3:42 a.m., the officer saw a Honda Odyssey with a Georgia temporary license plate drive past the post office and return about five minutes later to park two doors down at the Newtonville Service Station, police said.

Moreta, who was driving, allegedly got out and positioned himself on the west side of the post office, police said, while Hernandez and Polanco allegedly walked past the building, then turned around and passed it again, peering through the glass door as they approached the mailbox outside.

Hernandez and Polanco allegedly pulled open the mailbox door, put something inside, then removed the object with an envelope attached, police said. They then allegedly ran behind the post office, returned to the mailbox, then ran behind the building again.

Moreta allegedly walked back to the Odyssey and got inside, then the officer blocked the minivan with his car. The officer approached the Odyssey, telling its occupants not to move, then opened its doors to find Moreta, Monte, Mora, and Ovalle inside, police said.

More officers arrived and helped handcuff the four, while police searched for Hernandez and Polanco and arrested them, finding Hernandez “hiding under papers next to a pallet of newspapers” and Polanco behind an air conditioning unit, police said.

Officers found a black cord hanging from the mailbox and a white envelope on the ground nearby, police said. On the other end of the cord, they said, was a plastic bottle covered in a sticky substance, to which an envelope had adhered. Inside the minivan, police said, they found four glue-based rodent traps, with about half the adhesive scraped off one trap.

The six are set to be arraigned Wednesday in Newton District Court, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.