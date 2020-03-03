There are only 6 days in March with a record high under 70 and quickly we will start seeing records in the 80s, which is indicative of just how warm it can become this time of year.

When you look at record highs for the month of March, Tuesday’s record high of 61, set back in 1945, is the month’s coldest record high, meaning it’s low-hanging fruit in the weather department.

The second week of March looks very mild again.

High temperature records for each day of the year in Boston. NOAA

Norwood has already reached over 60 degrees and I expect most of the region to experience temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, far above average for this time of the year.

This will mark the seventh time the temperature has reached or exceeded 60 degrees since Dec. 1.

The continuation of all this warm weather makes any cold weather that we get much easier to take. In reality, any time we have had any cold this winter, it’s been followed by such extensive warmth that it’s hard to remember the cold at all.

The warm weather has put many plants into overdrive. I’m already noticing not only crocuses in bloom but some other early-season perennials that are pushing through the soil.

Trees are coming into bloom, there is pollen back in the air, and the birds are in full spring song.

Winter aconites are in bloom in early March. Dave Epstein

As we closed out February many people were asking whether or not March could turn cold and snowy.

Of course, the answer is yes, it could, but if you look back at other winters with such warmth and little snow, most of the time they don’t roll into a month of winter. They progress instead into an early spring and that is what is happening.

It could still snow into April, but I’ve pulled up the stakes that mark off my driveway during the snowy season.

Tuesday is definitely going to be the mildest of the next several days as a frontal system passes through overnight with scattered showers — I can’t rule out the rumble of thunder.

The ground and roads will be wet Wednesday morning after up to a quarter-inch of rain overnight.

Showers arrive Tuesday evening, but exit before dawn Wednesday. COD Weather

It will be cooler Wednesday with readings staying in the low-to-mid 50s, and it will be around 50 on Thursday, still significantly above average for this early in March

The models have been forecasting an ocean storm to develop for Friday into early Saturday and indeed that is going to be the case, but trends have kept the storm off the coastline, not bringing it any too close to New England.

So I’m not expecting more than a few rain or snow showers as a result, though there could be some light accumulation, so stay tuned.

A storm is likely too far out to sea to have any major impact here this week. Tropical Tidbits

It will be cold Friday and Saturday, but as you might have concluded by now, the warm air comes back again early next week with more 50- and 60-degree days possible.

Spring seems to have pushed out whatever winter there was quite early this year.







