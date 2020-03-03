Two teenagers were arrested and one was issued a summons after they were caught allegedly breaking into a house in East Boston Monday evening, police said.
At 7:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of breaking and entering near 167 Lexington St., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived at the house, officers found the rear basement door open.
As officers entered the house and went to the second floor, they saw a group of males flee down the rear stairs, police said. Two of the suspects were apprehended inside the house and taken into custody. They were later identified as Elmer Roberto-Rodriguez, 18, of Chelsea and a 15-year-old East Boston boy. The two remaining suspects fled.
Advertisement
Additional officers assisting with the pursuit found a backpack “containing various tools as well as a black sneaker,” the statement said. The officers found one of the suspects, who was wearing one black sneaker, near 157 Princeton St. He was later identified as a a 16-year-old boy from Lynn and was issued a summons and released to his parent.
The fourth suspect escaped, police said.
The three suspects who were apprehended are facing charges of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, police said. Roberto-Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.