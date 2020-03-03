Two teenagers were arrested and one was issued a summons after they were caught allegedly breaking into a house in East Boston Monday evening, police said.

At 7:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of breaking and entering near 167 Lexington St., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived at the house, officers found the rear basement door open.

As officers entered the house and went to the second floor, they saw a group of males flee down the rear stairs, police said. Two of the suspects were apprehended inside the house and taken into custody. They were later identified as Elmer Roberto-Rodriguez, 18, of Chelsea and a 15-year-old East Boston boy. The two remaining suspects fled.