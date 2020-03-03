“The house was essentially fully involved with fire just a couple of minutes after we were notified,” Fire Chief Scott Lechance said. “It was a lot of fire.”

Crews responded to the fire at 15 Virginia Meadows Drive around 11 p.m., firefighters said. Flames and smoke were billowing from the home’s windows by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, and they immediately began “an aggressive attack” to subdue them, they said.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital and a family with five children was displaced after a 3-alarm blaze destroyed a home in Attleboro Monday night, fire officials said.

Advertisement

Firefighters from Attleboro and Norton had the blaze under control by midnight, firefighters said.

Two Attleboro firefighters who battled the flames were treated at a local hospital for heat exhaustion, Lechance said. He said they were discharged a few hours later and are expected to be OK.

A family of two adults and five children escaped the home unharmed before crews arrived at the scene, Lechance said. The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing because their two-story Colonial-style home is a total loss, he said.

“From the front, the house looks a lot better than it really is,” Lechance said. “It’s still standing, but it'll have to be taken down completely because the back of the house is pretty destroyed and the first and second floor walls sustained really severe fire damage.”

Lechance said the fire was accidental. He said the blaze started on a covered porch at the back of the property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.