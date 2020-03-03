“@WWE_MandyRose, @SonyaDevilleWWE & @WWEApollo stopped by @BostonChildrens this morning to visit with members of the @WWEUniverse!,” the WWE tweeted Friday.

Three stars from World Wrestling Entertainment stopped by Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday morning to bring joy to patients and their families before the wrestlers plied their trade at TD Garden during an installment of “Friday Night Smackdown.”

The leading pro wrestling organization included a photo of the stars posing with smiling children, who hugged the performers and held a couple of diamond-studded championship belts that were on hand.

Children’s replied with gratitude.

“Thank you all for a great visit,” the hospital tweeted Friday, punctuating the message with a heart emoji.

The glitzy grapplers who came to Children’s Friday all have had a tremendous impact on the WWE, which stages scripted fights to sold-out arenas across the globe.

According to the WWE website, Rose can lift 225 pounds despite standing just 5-foot-4.

“An athletic powerhouse who wouldn’t look out of place on a Hollywood red carpet, Rose has the physical prowess and brash attitude required to be a true Superstar,” the site says.

The site has similar plaudits for Deville, who’s shined as a tag team partner of Rose.

“Whether Deville is competing inside the cage or the squared circle, she looks right at home as she fires off lightning-quick combinations that leave her foes wondering what just hit them,” the site says, noting that Deville and Rose almost captured a coveted belt.

“Rose and Deville quickly established themselves as one of the blue brand’s top tandems and came within an eyelash of being crowned the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions inside the deadly Elimination Chamber, as they competed for 33 minutes and were the last team eliminated from the bout,” the site says.

And then there’s Crews, who’s known far and wide for his sculpted physique.

“With an Olympian’s physique and agility, the hulking Crews combines the raw power of The Ultimate Warrior with the agility of a top cruiserweight, confounding opponents with a ground-and-pound game and a dizzying aerial attack," the site says.

A number of fans tweeted back at the WWE on Friday.

“[S]o beautiful,” one man wrote. “It’s really nice how you take care of the kids.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.