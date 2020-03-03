Millions of voters in 14 different states cast their votes Tuesday in the Democratic and Republican primaries. Across the country, more than 1,300 delegates are at stake.

♦ 7:30 p.m.: North Carolina

♦ 8 p.m.: Massachusetts, Maine, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas

♦ 8:30 p.m.: Arkansas

♦ 9 p.m.: Colorado and Minnesota

♦ 10 p.m.: Utah

♦ 11 p.m.: California

Tuesday, March 3, 7:18 p.m.

Sanders wins primary in home-state Vermont

Associated Press

Bernie Sanders has won Vermont's Democratic presidential primary.

Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders' home state. In 2016, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against Hillary Clinton.

Sanders is holding an election night rally at the Champlain Valley fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Resurgent Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win

By Will Weissert, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning battleground Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary and add to a remarkable political comeback that looked unthinkable just last week.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking for an early home-state win in Vermont, and polls began closing in some of the 13 other states voting from California to Maine. Voting was still occurring in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

Virginia and its 99 delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee was an early lift for Biden after Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.





Tuesday, March 3, 6:26 p.m.

Many Democratic voters made last-minute picks

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Many Democratic voters in Super Tuesday’s presidential primaries made up their minds just before casting a ballot — a sign of fluidity in a race recently upended by Joe Biden’s blowout in South Carolina.

The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in Minnesota, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in several Super Tuesday contests. Moderate and conservative voters in each state were slightly more likely than their liberal counterparts to delay a decision to the last minute.

The indecision shows voters grappling with their choices in a race that is changing quickly. Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday revived his struggling campaign and helped push three of his rivals toward the exit.

Biden is now trying to consolidate moderate voters, block Sen. Bernie Sanders, box out Sen. Elizabeth Warren and overcome the hundreds of millions spent by billionaire Mike Bloomberg — who is on the ballot for the first time Tuesday. Further complicating the possible outcomes on Tuesday was that many people voted early.

Tuesday, March 3, 6:24 p.m.

First polls close in pivotal Super Tuesday races

By Steve Peoples, Bill Barrow, and Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Millions of voters from Maine to California were casting ballots in a series of high-stakes Super Tuesday primary contests that tested the strength of starkly different visions for America’s future as Democrats hurtled toward a November rematch with President Trump.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders began the day as the Democrats’ undisputed presidential front-runner, backed by a coalition of energized liberals, young voters and Latinos. The progressive was fighting to beat back the sudden rise of former Vice President Joe Biden, who seized a wave of new support from some of his former Democratic presidential rivals just hours before polls opened in his quest to lead the party’s moderate wing.

The clash between the two men, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.

Tuesday, March 3, 4:11 p.m.

Klobuchar exit forces quick decision for Minnesota backers

By Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

Amy Klobuchar's abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave front-runner Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016, has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday. Her departure followed the weekend exit of fellow moderate Pete Buttegieg.

Sanders also had a fortuitously timed last-minute rally in St. Paul on Monday night, which was scheduled days before Klobuchar quit the race. He also had backing from two progressive stars with national followings — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who introduced him at the rally, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Sanders made a play for Klobuchar's and Buttegieg's voters at the St. Paul rally.

“I know that there are political differences but I also know that virtually all of Amy supporters and Pete supporters understand, that we have to move to a government that believes in justice and not greed,” Sanders said, and added: “The door is open. Come on in.”

Tuesday, March 3, 3:40 p.m.

Bernie Sanders returns to his home state of Vermont to vote

Associated Press

Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, have returned home to Vermont to vote in Super Tuesday’s presidential primary, with the senator telling reporters he is looking forward to doing well.

As he arrived at the polling place in Burlington Tuesday morning, Sanders told a crowd of reporters that his campaign is about defeating President Donald Trump, whom he called “the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country."

Sanders says his campaign is also about creating an economy and government “that works for all and not just the few.”

He says, “We are putting together a multi-generational, multi-racial movement of people who are standing up for justice, and to beat Donald Trump, we are going to need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country.”

Sanders adds: “We need energy. We need excitement. I think our campaign is that campaign.”

Tuesday, March 3, 3:10 p.m.

Trump says Tuesday will be an ‘interesting evening of television’

Associated Press

President Donald Trump predicts the super Tuesday contests will make for an “interesting evening of television” as his Democratic rivals compete for the largest chunk of delegates to be awarded in the race to run against him this November.

“I think it's going to be a very interesting evening of television and I will be watching,” Trump told reporters Tuesday as he visited the National Institutes of Health.

Trump acknowledges that Joe Biden has “come up a little bit” as moderates coalesced around his campaign. And he is repeating his allegations that the Democratic establishment is “trying to take it away” from Bernie Sanders, the progressive Vermont senator leading who holds a narrow delegate count lead.

Trump says he doesn’t have a favorite to run against this fall, adding, "I’ll take anybody I have to.”

Tuesday, March 3, 1:45 p.m.

Biden campaign co-chair says if Biden doesn’t succeed, Bloomberg owes voters an explanation

Associated Press

One of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign co-chairs says billionaire Mike Bloomberg will owe voters an explanation if he doesn’t do well across 14 Super Tuesday primary states.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped just short of saying Bloomberg should drop out if he doesn't overtake Biden to finish the night second nationally in delegates behind current leader Bernie Sanders.

“If your thesis is Joe Biden’s not viable and he suddenly becomes viable, I think you have to explain to people what’s your new working theory," Garcetti told The Associated Press. "Or, God bless you, help us win the Senate, keep the House and defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg got in the race last fall amid signs that Biden was a weak national front-runner headed to bad finishes in the early primary states. Biden tanked in Iowa and New Hampshire, but rebounded to a distant second in Nevada and crushed the field in the South Carolina primary. That narrowed Sanders' delegate lead to single digits heading into Tuesday's primaries.

Garcetti says Sanders will lead voting in California, but says Biden has momentum to narrow Sanders’ gap and end the night in a strong position moving forward into additional March primaries.

Tuesday, March 3, 1:33 p.m.

Here’s how some people who voted early are feeling after their candidates dropped out

By Steve Annear, Globe Staff

Unlike the playground games of your childhood, when it comes to casting a vote early in Massachusetts, there’s no take-backs and no do-overs — you only get one shot.

For constituents who cast their votes for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg — who both dropped out ahead of the Massachusetts primary on Super Tuesday, and endorsed former vice president Joe Biden — that means the deal is done.

“If you voted early, you can’t do anything," Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday. “It’s over.”





Tuesday, March 3, 1:30 p.m.

Former FBI director James Comey endorses Biden

Associated Press

Former FBI Director James Comey is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he had voted in his first Democratic primary and that he believes the country needs a candidate “who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there's a reason Trump fears" Biden and “roots" for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump frequently targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleep Joe Biden” and recently mocking his debate performance. The president also tweets about Sanders, saying the Democrats are “staging a coup against Bernie!”

Comey has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May 2017 and has been a chief antagonist of the president’s since then.

Tuesday, March 3, 11:59 a.m.

Some candidates are dropping out. Elizabeth Warren still sees a path forward

By Jess Bidgood, Globe Staff

VENICE, Calif. — As she headed out to canvass on Sunday afternoon with a “persiste” sticker — “persist” in Spanish — fixed to her sweatshirt, Kathy Finn was under no illusions that her candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, would win this state when voters go to the polls on Tuesday.

“She could come in second,” Finn, 55, said brightly. “She could start amassing enough delegates to potentially be in the running at the end.”

It was not exactly a stirring political rallying cry — or a very optimistic one — but Finn sounded a lot like Warren’s campaign aides, who are laboring to cut a path through a quickly shifting field even as they face the possibility that she will not come in first anywhere in the first month of voting.

They have publicly suggested their most viable path to the nomination is by prevailing in a contested Democratic convention, which would be a historical rarity if it happens.





Tuesday, March 3, 11:15 a.m.

Bloomberg suggests he might not win any states on Super Tuesday

Associated Press

Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and suggested he may not win any states on Super Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a field office in Miami, the businessman said, “I don’t know whether you’re gonna win any” when he was asked which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could win.

Bloomberg added, “You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates.” He suggested that no one will get a majority of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what happens.”

Bloomberg was then asked if he wanted a contested convention and he said, “I don’t think that I can win any other way.”

The billionaire is appearing on the ballot for the first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 3, 9:10 a.m.

Deadly tornadoes affect Super Tuesday voting in Tennessee, Alabama

Associated Press

Deadly tornadoes have affected Super Tuesday voting in two southern states.

The Tennessee Democratic Party is moving some polling places damaged by deadly tornadoes that rolled through the Nashville area Monday night. The party on twitter says that voters assigned to 18 polling locations can vote at a designated high school, church and community center.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least seven people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville. Police said officers and fire crews were responding to about 40 building collapses around the city.

In Alabama, seven poll workers were getting ready to open the doors to voters at the Lawley Senior Activity Center southwest of Birmingham when cellphone alerts began going off with a tornado warning about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, said volunteer Gwen Thompson.

She said they went into the bathroom and were OK, but trees were down. The storm knocked out electricity, Thompson said, but the precinct’s two electronic voting machines had battery backups and a few people had cast ballots less than an hour later.

“We’ve voting by flashlight,” Thompson said. (edited)

The early-morning storms in Alabama damaged homes and toppled trees. Winds as strong as 60 mph (97 kph) were reported by the National Weather Service. Tornado warnings issued in at least five counties.

Tuesday, March 3, 8 a.m.

Super PAC features Obama speaking positively about Biden

Associated Press

A super PAC supporting Joe Biden‘s presidential bid is running a robocall in some Super Tuesday states featuring positive words about Biden from former President Barack Obama.

Amanda Loveday of Unite the Country PAC says the call is running through Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The call features audio from a speech in which Obama calls Biden “a statesman, leader who sees clearly the challenges facing America in a changing world.”

Obama has said he would not endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary, and Loveday says the group used the audio the same as would be done in a traditional campaign ad. She says the group did not need permission to use the audio, nor did it seek permission￼.

A spokeswoman for Obama said the robocall from Biden's super PAC did not amount to an endorsement and the former president's office was not aware that the group planned to use the old audio.

Several candidates in the race have run television ads featuring positive sentiments from Obama, although he has endorsed no one.

Fourteen states vote in Tuesday’s primary. Loveday said the call also ran in South Carolina before its primary last Saturday and could be used in other states that vote in the future.

Tuesday, March 3, 7:56 a.m.

‘I didn’t decide until this morning.’ Voters across Mass. making their voices heard

By John R. Ellement and Emily Sweeney, Globe Staff

CAMBRIDGE — Hundreds of Sen. Elizabeth Warren supporters lined Linnaean Street Tuesday morning as she voted on Super Tuesday, a pivotal date in the presidential election calendar.

Warren slowly made her way through the crowd with her husband, Bruce H. Mann, and their golden retriever, Bailey, en route to her polling place at the Graham and Parks Alternative Public School. She shook hands, embraced people, and stopped for selfies.

At one point, the crowd chanted, “I am a Warren Democrat.”

After casting her vote, Warren addressed the crowd from the back of a pickup truck outside the school.

"It’s just a typical election day in Cambridge,'' Warren said to cheers. “I am so happy to be in the place where Bruce and I have been voting for 25 years. We’ve been here to vote every time with a spark of hope in our hearts.”

Warren drew thunderous applause when she told the crowd she believes “in an America where you dream big and fight hard.”