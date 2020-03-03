Asked by CNN reporter Cristina Alesci in Miami about how he would feel if he came in third place on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg said, “There’s only three candidates, you can’t do worse than that.” Alesci reminded Bloomberg that Warren is also in the race, to which he replied:

Bloomberg was campaigning in Miami ahead of Florida’s March 17 primary. Maybe he’s lost count of the candidates in the race after three dropped out in recent days: investor Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Warren finished fifth in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Advertisement

Or maybe he’s still smarting from Warren’s attacks on him at the past two Democratic debates, where she called into question his character and electability while reciting some of his alleged controversial comments about women.

“I’d like to talk about who we are running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," Warren said standing next to Bloomberg at the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas. “And no, I am not talking about Donald Trump. I am talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren also attacked Bloomberg over the issue of confidentiality agreements signed by women who worked in his businesses. The pressure from Warren caused Bloomberg to announce two days later that he would release three women from their nondisclosure agreements.

At the Feb. 25 South Carolina debate, Warren referenced an accusation from one of Bloomberg’s former workers that he is alleged to have told a woman to get an abortion.

Bloomberg is on primary ballots for the first time Tuesday after sitting out the first four early-voting states.