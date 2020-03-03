Take Medicare for All , as mandatory single-payer health care has been rebranded. The benefits are so self-evident to left-wingers that they are certain a majority of Americans will gladly be forced into such a system after they learn more about it. Similarly, they seem to think most Democrats want the party to move further left and support a candidate who is a perpetual political battler.

Ideological true believers are prone to a certain self-delusion. They easily convince themselves that everyone sees the world as they do — or at least will, once they are better informed about the matter at hand.

But look at a recent Boston Globe poll of likely presidential primary voters in Massachusetts. Done by pollster David Paleologos and the Suffolk University Political Research Center, the survey first asked respondents whether they supported or opposed the Medicare for All plan proposed by Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Initially, 60 percent said they did. The poll then asked: “If you knew Medicare for All would replace your private health coverage, would that change your support for a candidate who backs Medicare for All?”

With that new information, 24 percent of those who had just declared their support for Medicare for All then said they wouldn’t back a candidate who favored such a system. Which means that backing for mandatory Medicare for All dropped to 46 percent.

That the Sanders plan can’t command even a majority among Democratic primary voters here in liberal Massachusetts should tell everyone something instructive about one of the major points of division in the Democratic presidential campaign. The poll is also interesting on this matter: Asked if they wanted the next president to be a fighter or a unifier, by 68 percent to 19 percent respondents said they preferred a unifier.

We’ve already seen some of the electoral effects of single-payer. Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz has examined the role it played in the 2018 midterm elections in 60 competitive House districts. “Democratic candidates supporting Medicare for All did substantially worse than those who did not — winning only 45 percent of their races compared with 72 percent for the non-supporters,” he writes. Abramowitz’s statistical analysis found that “support for Medicare for All cost Democratic candidates in these competitive districts almost five points of vote margin — a substantial effect in a close election.”

But wait, Sanders supporters will no doubt protest, Bernie runs just as strongly as the more moderate candidates in national head-to-head polling against Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

True enough. In a recent Vox article, political scientists David Broockman of the University of California, Berkeley, and Joshua Kalla of Yale explain why, based on a 40,000 person online survey. Sanders loses approximately 2 percent of Republican voters who would pick a moderate Democratic over Trump but would vote Trump over Sanders. He also suffers about a 1 percent defection of Democratically inclined independents and about a half-percent of actual Democrats.

However, Sanders makes up for those losses because 11 percent of left-leaning 35-and-younger voters who otherwise call themselves undecided or say they would stay home or vote for a third-party candidate declare they would turn out to cast a ballot for Sanders.

But saying you will vote is quite different from actually voting. To be as electable as a moderate candidate, the two political scientists write, Sanders would have to boost turnout of younger voters by more than 30 percent compared with 2016.

“The gamble Democrats supporting Sanders based on his early polls against Trump must be ready to make is that, despite the evidence to the contrary, the lowest-participating segment of the electorate will turn out at remarkably high rates because Sanders is nominated.”

That is a big gamble indeed, particularly since, at least in the early going, Sanders hasn’t expanded the electorate. Perhaps he’ll prove he can as the primary season progresses. But unless and until he does, Democrats should keep the moderate advantage high in mind as they choose their nominee.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh