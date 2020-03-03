More than 50 percent of human rabies cases reported to the CDC have been associated with bats; the majority of those cases have no clear signs of, nor do the patients or their families recall, a bat bite. How the virus was transmitted in these cases is speculated to be through unrecognized bites but is not certain. Since untreated exposure may be fatal, as pointed out in Sean Murphy’s article (“They’re batting zero with insurer,” Page A1, Feb. 28), recommendations from CDC and the American College of Emergency Physicians have been to provide treatment for these exposures as if a bite has occurred. John Downie, one of the patients from that story, opted for treatment. A wise choice. Since that choice is strongly supported by CDC guidelines, which do advise both serial doses of rabies vaccine and an initial dose of rabies immunoglobulin, it is difficult to see how the health plan could do other than cover the cost. A retired emergency physician, I saw this issue at least three to four times a year.

Dr. George Deering