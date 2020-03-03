The Globe’s Feb. 19 editorial called on the government to appeal Judge Leo Sorokin’s 90-page decision throwing out the convictions of Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan on extortion-related charges (“Stopping corruption is everyone’s business”). Why? “When 12 jurors find that they know public corruption when they see it, their findings ought to count for something.” This glib comment ignores the facts of the case, Sorokin’s extensive findings, and most important, the law. Surely the jury’s findings “ought to count for something,” but not when government lawyers, as Sorokin expressly found, misstated the law, urged the jury to convict on a theory that the court had ruled out, and presented a closing argument “saturated with mischaracterizations of the evidence.” Certainly the jury’s findings should “count for something,” but the standard — that jurors “know corruption when they see it” — could not be more off the mark.

The Constitution requires that the criminal law be clear, not some gut feeling of what is corrupt and what is not. Nothing about the government’s case was clear: The Supreme Court and the First Circuit Court of Appeals have said that prosecutions like this one risk chilling the ability of public officials to act on behalf of political supporters. It is, after all, part of the job of officials in a representative democracy to serve constituents, including unions.