▪ This home-and-home (Tuesday at Amalie Arena, Saturday at TD Garden; both teams have one game in between) could be Boston’s chance to put the hammer down in the Atlantic Division. If this set goes for the Lightning, who entered one point (87) behind the Blues (88) for second overall, the Bolts could make it more of a race. They were seven points behind Boston (94) for Atlantic supremacy.

TAMPA — A few dark-sky rumblings from off in the distance as the NHL-leading Bruins (41-13-12) visit the third-best Lightning (41-19-5). Puck drop is 7:30 (NBCSN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):

▪ The Lightning had won 14 in a row in Atlantic play before losing to Toronto on Feb. 25. The Bolts have five in a row in-division beginning Tuesday (BOS, MTL, @BOS, @DET, @TOR). They lost a season-high four games in a row Feb. 20-27 and are 1-4-0 in their last five.

▪ The Bruins, 13-3-0 in their last 16, lost a pair of games while the Lightning were sliding. Similar to Tampa, they will play five of their next six against the Atlantic. They have been atop the Atlantic since December.

Advertisement

▪ Anders Bjork (healthy scratch) and Chris Wagner (upper body) did not play in Saturday’s 4-0 blanking of the Islanders. Wagner practiced in full Monday and was deemed good to go by coach Bruce Cassidy. Bjork, who submitted a 1-3–4 line in February, will be looking for a restart.

▪ Tampa, fortified with deadline pickups Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman and Zach Bogosian, will be without captain Steven Stamkos for 6 to 8 weeks after Monday’s surgery to repair a “core muscle injury,” the team said. Stamkos (29-37—66) was 16th in league scoring when he went under the knife. A quick recovery could have him available for the start of the playoffs.

Advertisement

▪ With 16 games remaining, David Pastrnak (47-44–91) is within striking distance of his first 100-point season. Brad Marchand (27-56–83) would have to deliver at better than a point-per-game pace from here to get his second 100-point year in a row.

▪ Head-to-head results shouldn’t matter for Vezina Trophy voting, but the GMs who decide the award will see two contenders on the same ice. Tuukka Rask, expected to start both Tampa games, has the best save percentage (.928) of any goalie with more than 30 games (24-7-6, 2.16 in 38 starts). Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14th, with a so-so .914. He does lead the NHL in wins (33-12-3, 2.62 in 48 starts), which will give him a leg up with any GMs who use wins to determine goaltender effectiveness.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports