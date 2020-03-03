Seiko Hashimoto broached the topic in a parliamentary session, explaining that the country’s contract to hold the summer Olympics only requires that the event be held during 2020.

Japan’s Olympic minister implied Tuesday that the 2020 Tokyo Games could be held later in the year if the threat of coronavirus is too severe come July, when the event is scheduled to begin.

In Japan, 12 people have died from the fast-spreading virus. Exhibition baseball games, golf tournaments and other Olympic-related events have been postponed, canceled or played in front of no spectators in the past week.

A preseason game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows was played in front of empty stands in the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”

Despite this warning, IOC president Thomas Bach and other event organizers have said they expect the games to open on schedule.

During a scheduled executive board meeting on Tuesday, the IOC issued a statement expressing “full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taking place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020."

“The IOC (board) encourages all athletes to continue to prepare (for the games),” the Olympic body said, restating it would “continue to follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization).”

Hashimoto was asked if she believed the Olympics should be held even if the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it is now.

“We are making the utmost effort so that we don’t have to face that situation," she said.

Meanwhile, back stateside the NCAA is taking measures to prepare for a contingency if the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments are impacted by coronavirus.

“If you can think of it, it’s something that we’ve gone through an analysis around,” NCAA COO Donald Remy told Bloomberg. “We’ve contingency planned for all circumstances.”

The men’s tournament tips off in just two weeks, with nine cities scheduled to host First Four and opening round games. Teams will travel to five more cities, ending in Atlanta for the national championship on April 6.

Bloomberg reports that the NCAA has created a medical advisory group and has daily communications with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the worst-case scenario is a cancellation of the event, which, according to Bloomberg, makes up 80 percent of the NCAA’s revenue.

The timetable to make a decision is still up in the air, NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said.

“We haven’t arrived at the decision date, but while everything is fluid, we’re going to have to make some decisions and not have it wait until the last couple of days.”

Bloomberg notes that the decision could be made for the NCAA: Switzerland and France have both banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 and 5,000 people respectively.

