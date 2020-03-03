Northeastern’s Alina Mueller was named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The sophomore forward leads Hockey East and is tied for third nationally with 25 goals, 35 assists and 60 points, averaging 1.67 points per game.

The other two nominees for the award given annually to the top player in NCAA women’s hockey are junior forward Elizabeth Giguere of Clarkson and senior forward Abby Roque of Wisconsin.