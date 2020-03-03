Northeastern’s Alina Mueller was named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The sophomore forward leads Hockey East and is tied for third nationally with 25 goals, 35 assists and 60 points, averaging 1.67 points per game.
The other two nominees for the award given annually to the top player in NCAA women’s hockey are junior forward Elizabeth Giguere of Clarkson and senior forward Abby Roque of Wisconsin.
Mueller reached the 100-point mark this season in 64 games, becoming the second fastest player in Northeastern women’s hockey history to reach 100 points in the Hockey East era (2002), behind only 2016 Patty Kazmaier winner Kendall Coyne Schofield (59 games).
The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be presented at a brunch ceremony at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge on March 21 as part of the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four weekend hosted by Boston University.
