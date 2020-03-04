On Thursday, a new eight-part series called “Devs” premieres on Hulu (it’s actually the new “FX on Hulu” service), and I really liked it. It’s from Alex Garland, the guy behind “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” and it’s an ambitious science-fiction story that nudges viewers into thinking about a lot of big things in new and different ways. What are those things? I’m not even going to gesture at them; “Devs” is best experienced without any foreknowledge. The piecing together of the core themes and mysteries on the show is critical to its power.

It’s not for everyone, of course. What is? “Devs” is a cerebral pleasure that gets very philosophical and presses its brainy atmosphere with lots of ponderous soundtrack music and deadpan acting. Everything and everyone on screen is laden with the knowledge of the dangerous potential in the relationship between technology and humanity, and it’s a heavy — at times almost religious — vibe. Even the look of the show, with its sleek, futuristic production design and centered shots, is there to press you to think big. At points, I could see how it all might seem like pretentious twaddle to other people, but I was already hooked.