During one visit Wolfe was browsing through the gift shop when a museum volunteer named Barbara Powell asked if she was the composer writing a piece about coal mining. Powell was the daughter and granddaughter of miners, and had grown up in a patch town (a small town set up by the mining company). She’d lived in the region her whole life and kept a diary about it.

During her months of research for the piece that would become “Anthracite Fields,” composer Julia Wolfe made several trips to the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton, Pa. The museum, she said, is set up to tell the story of coal in all its many facets (technological, political, social).

So Wolfe sat down with her and listened to stories she hadn’t expected to hear. About the close-knit sense of community. About the special dishes that her grandparents, who were Polish immigrants, had cooked. And about how everyone had a garden.

“At one point, she said, ‘And we all had flowers, we all had gardens,’” Wolfe said from London during a recent interview. “And she started naming the flowers they grew. And I’m just writing down lilies, roses, daffodils, whatever.”

That conversation was the inspiration for “Flowers,” the fourth movement of “Anthracite Fields.” It is a gentle (though never sentimental) moment in a piece that elsewhere gives a tough and unsparing view of the coal industry and the people who often sacrificed their health, and their very lives, to sustain it.

“That was just a gift — she said this thing that struck me and it became music,” Wolfe said.

There were two lessons to take away. The first was that the piece’s otherwise dark character needed the lightness of a movement that was about how idyllic life in a coal town could be. The second, Wolfe said, was “never make assumptions about who these people were, or what their life was like.”

“Anthracite Fields” — an oratorio for chamber chorus, ensemble, and video accompaniment that premiered in 2014 and won the Pulitzer Price for music — is set for its belated Boston debut on March 14, in a performance by Boston’s Chorus pro Musica with the New York-based Bang on a Can All-Stars, the house band for the new-music organization that Wolfe cofounded in 1987 with fellow composers David Lang and Michael Gordon. (“My partners in trouble,” as she called them.) It is the second in a series of pieces in which Wolfe has delved into America’s labor and social history. The first is “Steel Hammer,” on the legend of the fictional miner John Henry; the third, the harrowing “Fire in my Mouth,” reflects on the garment industry and the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911. “Her Story,” a new work on the women’s suffrage movement — co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra — will premiere in Nashville later this year.

Unlike many pieces that deal with socio-political topics, Wolfe’s works never come off as hackneyed or verge toward agitprop. In part that’s because her music — powerful and sometime brutal in its rhythmic intensity — keeps a certain distance from its texts. “Anthracite Fields” touches on tragedy — it begins with the chorus chanting a long list of names that appear in the Pennsylvania Mining Accident index. And the piece channels anger, most notably in a setting of an impassioned speech by John L. Lewis, president of the United Mine Workers of America from 1920 to 1960. Yet in each, the music retains a kind of objective stance, as if letting the words speak for themselves was enough.

That, Wolfe said, is intentional. “I was fascinated by what happened there — everything from immigration to the bad working conditions to the protests,” she explained. “There’s plenty for people to chew on without me adding drama. For me it’s very emotional when you’re going, oh my god, this is how we treated people, this what they went through. Just the information laid out in a particular way is pretty powerful. I wanted to harness that power rather than tell people how to think.”

Winning the Pulitzer was a shock, she said, partly because of the contrast between the eminence of the prize and the earthiness of the piece. And while it was wonderful to “take a moment to celebrate rather than just, nose to the grindstone,” she kept in mind that awards were not the ultimate recognition of artistic worth. “Everything about being an artist — you can be celebrated, you can be dissed, it’s all in there. It doesn’t stop.”

One thing that has been remarkable about “Anthracite Fields” is that it’s connected her to “a public that’s not just an art-going public.” At virtually every performance, someone will come up to Wolfe and tell her that their father or grandfather was a miner. Or that they grew up in coal country. Or that a family member died of black lung. “I’ve gotten letters and books and had incredible correspondence with people who are connected to this community,” she said.

Perhaps most remarkably, an audience member at a Los Angeles performance told Wolfe that her grandfather was John Coyne, one of the names from the mining accident index that’s intoned by the chorus at the beginning of the piece.

“I got the chills when she said that,” said the composer. “You don’t really expect that.”

Julia Wolfe: Anthracite Fields

Presented by Chorus pro Musica and Bang on a Can All-Stars. At Berklee Performance Center, March 14, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-75. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/events/julia-wolfes-anthracite-fields

