The movie is directed and co-written (with Sean Grey) by Michael Winterbottom, and it stars Steve Coogan. They’re two men whose past partnership has run from the sublime (“24 Hour Party People”) to the sublimer (“Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story”) to the sublimest (the three “Trip” comedies with Rob Brydon; a fourth is on the way). This one takes a blunderbuss to a rogue elephant, which, to be fair, may be the only way to bring it down.

Moral disgust isn’t always the best reason to make a movie, even when it’s deserved. But it’s also far from the worst reason. Case in point: “Greed,” a scattershot satire about the vulgar, privileged one percent, British division, that’s almost as funny as it is furious.

Coogan plays the elephant, Sir Richard McCreadie, a rich, powerful, horrid man. “Greedy” McCreadie has made his billions in the clothing industry, buying up retail chains and bankrupting them while skipping from one bank bailout loan to the next. If that sounds familiar, it’s meant to.

Aside from flashbacks to the hero’s ruthless youth and more recent government investigations, “Greed” mostly takes place on the Greek island of Mykonos in the days and preparations leading up to Sir Richard’s 60th birthday party. It’s a celebration of wretched excess: The theme is Ancient Rome and a wooden amphitheater is being built on the beach, complete with a sad rent-a-lion named Clarence. McCreadie’s minions — a party planner (Sarah Solemani), a videographer (Tim Key), a biographer (David Mitchell), and endless factotums — swarm about dodging the birthday boy’s rages while trying to get everything ready before the A-list guests arrive.

Oh, and those Syrian refugees living on the beach — can someone get them to go away? It’s not a good look.

At times “Greed” plays like an episode of HBO’s “Succession” with the appalled snarkiness replaced by simmering rage. Sir Richard’s family is a glittery, self-absorbed lot: Congenial ex-wife Samantha (Isla Fisher), current supermodel girlfriend (Shanina Shaik), a wastrel son (Asa Butterfield of Netflix’s “Sex Education”) or two, and a drama-queen daughter (Sophie Cookson) who’s the star of a highly-scripted reality show being filmed amid the festivities. They mill and bare their fangs; only Shirley Henderson, under heavy latex, makes much of an impression as McCreadie’s tough-as-nails old mum.

The audience is meant to place their sympathies with the underlings, including the biographer — a kind-hearted but generally useless sort named Nick — and Amanda (Dinita Gohil), who’s part of McCreadie’s security team, but has a personal knowledge of her boss’s sweatshops and their horrors that complicates her loyalties.

All those characters and crisscrossing agendas have the unfortunate effect of blunting the movie’s edge, and the writing’s not quite crisp enough to do much damage either. Coogan long ago proved he can do fatuous and loathsome while retaining a measure of charisma, but he’s too honest to try to make Sir Richard likable. That means “Greed” becomes a portrait of soulless egotism sticking its chin out and begging to be punched. It’s only a matter of time before the film obliges, in ways that may have you simultaneously cheering and flinching.

That comeuppance is hardly subtle, but one of the movie’s messages is that the time for subtlety is long past. When Sir Richard insists his entire staff put on togas — including the refugees, who have been drafted to help build the amphitheater — Amanda is more than ready to look in the mirror and see a slave looking back. The larger question is what she’s going to do about it.

“Greed” urges us to ask ourselves the same question, about whichever monsters may be plaguing our own society. The film’s end credits come with statistics on the planet’s vast wealth disparities and the unequal burdens placed on working women and the poor, especially in developing nations whose labor force is exploited by men like McCreadie. As satire, Winterbottom’s film is broad, crowded, and diffuse. As social commentary, it makes you want to throw the whole moneyed lot to the lions.

★★½

GREED

Written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, with additional material by Sean Grey. Starring Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, David Mitchell, Dinita Gohil. At Kendall Square, Waltham Embassy. 104 minutes. R (pervasive language, brief drug use)





