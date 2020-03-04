His new stage show has given Sherwin an outlet for his compulsion. In it, he leads a group of guest solvers through a crossword puzzle with musical cues and comic clues. He gets to rap and spin connections between words into bits as his guests — on Friday they include comedians Kelly MacFarland, Nonye Brown-West, and WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz — guess and ad-lib.

“I do wordplay everything — any bit of text on a building or a billboard or wherever I see it, stuff happens compulsively,” he says. "One of the kinds of wordplay that my mind does on autopilot is looking for rhymes in things.”

Walking around an urban landscape is a different experience for Zach Sherwin than it is for most people. The comedian and rapper, who brings “The Crossword Show” to WBUR CitySpace Friday night for a sold-out show, has a special relationship with words.

Each show revolves around one puzzle; four shows are in rotation on the current tour with a fifth edition on the way. Writing each show takes four to five months, Sherwin says. The more time he spends concentrating on writing raps and clues for the show, the less inclined his brain is to search out anagrams and puns the rest of the day. “Sometimes it would be almost oppressive, especially if I’d had a lot of coffee. It felt like, ‘Ugh, turn it off, stop!’ ”

He comes by his love of words naturally. “I come from a bookish family,” says Sherwin, a Brandeis graduate. “My grandmother did The New York Times crossword puzzle every day. My mom is a big reader. My uncles are big, big readers, English majors. People memorize poetry and perform it at Thanksgiving.”

Before he took up comedy, Sherwin loved rap. “I think that’s why I got into hip-hop, because it was so interesting verbally,” he says. He started his career in Boston doing sketch comedy before establishing himself as a hip-hop comedian under the name MC Mr. Napkins. His lyrics were unusually erudite, expertly wrapping words like sphygmomanometers (a.k.a. blood pressure cuffs) around a beat and calling out “goose MCs” (in that rap he compares himself to hero pilot Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and proclaims other rappers as “goose MCs all up in my engines.”)

He dropped the Napkins name when he moved to Los Angeles and started contributing to the Web series “Epic Rap Battles of History” and writing for Rachel Bloom’s musical sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” He has also released three albums of clever comic hip-hop.

“The Crossword Show” feels to Sherwin like a career-defining project. “It draws upon my experience with writing raps, doing comedy, being interested in wordplay and trivia,” he says, “and also hosting, being like a friendly, almost camp counselor-y presence onstage, which is how I came to view myself. So this is the culmination, at least thus far, of all of the stuff that I’ve been working on all this time.”

“The Crossword Show” arrived at a point when Sherwin had been feeling creatively stalled. He didn’t have the appetite to write comedy raps anymore and never really considered himself a stand-up comedian, despite doing regular spots around Los Angeles without music. That’s when he connected with crossword constructor Will Nediger through Twitter and began a collaboration that eventually spawned “Crossword.” Now it’s all he really wants to do.

“It is really, really clear that I have found my home, at least for now," he says.

The mechanics of the show are difficult to describe for those who haven’t seen it. Sherwin says it’s part game show, part variety show, part TED Talk, and part magic show. It starts with the across clues, which Sherwin introduces with a rap. The solvers then move on to the down clues, and another rap. For each word, Sherwin has written a series of riffs and digressions and worked with his producer on an accompanying slide presentation. As the game moves on, he attempts to tie the words together, which he describes as going down a “rabbit hole.”

“By the end of the show,” he says, “these strange, impossible to predict scenes and connections, like a web of links, begins to build between all the different words that the constructor built into their crossword puzzle. And it really just goes to cool places.”

Those who aren’t crossword aficionados needn’t worry. Sherwin believes the format is unique, but it’s built for a broad appeal. “Once you’re in the room it all makes sense,” he says. “It’s so niche sounding, and yet, watching these audiences find the connection that I’m attempting to provide for them, it is the most meaningful thing as a performer that I’ve ever done. I just feel I’m putting everybody’s brain in the room, plugging them into mine, and we all just float in that space for an hour and a half and everyone goes home. It’s so great.”

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.