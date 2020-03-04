What followed was an audible gasp from the audience. This was news.

At a Porter Square Books event last fall, a staff member made a big announcement: Beverly Jenkins would be coming to the store in March.

Jenkins, 69, is the author of 42 romance novels. She was featured in “Love Between the Covers,” Laurie Kahn’s documentary about the romance novel industry, and has been nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. She writes contemporary and historical stories, and “Forbidden,” the first novel in her Old West series, has been optioned by Sony.

She doesn’t do many events, and when she does, they’re often at big conventions.

The Porter Square reading — this Saturday at 3 p.m. — will be Jenkins’s first-ever tour stop at a Massachusetts bookstore. She’ll be there to celebrate the release of “On the Corner of Hope and Main,” the 10th book in her “Blessings” series, which is about a woman who catches her husband cheating and uses her divorce settlement to buy an entire town. Each “Blessings” story gives a resident of the town their own HEA (Happily Ever After.)

Jenkins will be joined by local romance author Caroline Linden; WGBH’s Callie Crossley will moderate.

The Michigan-based Jenkins spoke to the Globe this week about her work and the recent trouble at the Romance Writers of America, which saw its board resign and its awards ceremony canceled in the wake of controversy over racism in the organization, much of it called out by board member and author Courtney Milan.

Q. Your trip to Boston is a big deal.

A. Well, Caroline Linden has been on me for the last couple years to try and get me out there. I was in Massachusetts a couple years ago, one of the suburbs, for the New England romance writers’ annual conference, but I’ve never been in Boston proper before, so I’m a virgin.

Q. Are you the kind of author who likes touring or would you rather be home writing?

A. Everybody likes being in a hotel where you get rest, relaxation, and room service, and I love getting the love from the readers, so that’s the positive thing. The negative thing is that I’m getting old. Staying at home is sometimes a lot more desirable.

Q. Let’s talk about the conceit of the “Blessings” series; the idea that a woman buys an entire town with the money that came out of something terrible.

A. [Laughing] Yeah, I’d have bought shoes and handbags.

Q. This particular series could go on forever. There’s always another resident of Henry Adams who deserves their own love story.

A. Everywhere I go, the readers say they want to move to Henry Adams because of the forgiveness, the love, the sort of uniqueness of the of how it used to be, you know, when I was growing up. “It takes a village” and all that. It could probably go on forever, but you get to a point when you’re doing a series where you question whether the readers still want it, whether you still want to write it. We have two more coming up. I’m [still] enjoying it.

Q. You must get a lot of gratitude for writing characters of all ages who find love.

A. The market is there; it’s just trying to get publishers to recognize that it’s there. Love is love, regardless of your age.

Q. Since late December, the RWA has been a mess. There are new elections slated this month to replace the board. When you try to boil down what’s happened, what do you say?

A. The racism. The racism burned it down. The attacks on Courtney [Milan]. All of the horrid things that have happened to people of color and not just women of color, but people of all identities and the problems that they’ve had. I turned in my resignation. … I saw the slate of the women who are running [for office] to do RWA, the reboot. I’m going to wait and see. They are determined to make it a safe place. They are determined to right the ship. I have nothing but support for them. But it’s a mess. It’s a hot mess. They can’t change overnight, but if they can get it going in the right direction, there might be hope.

Q. A lot of people who read romance also want to write their own books. What advice do you have for aspiring authors?

A. Well, you know, find the time. If this is your passion and you want to write, you will find the time. If it’s only a paragraph a day, at the end of the week you’ve got seven paragraphs.

Q. Who you’re reading at the moment?

A. I really love fantasy. I’m into N.K. Jemisin, I love Max Gladstone. I love Ilona Andrews who, of course, is romance fantasy. My Kindle probably needs to go to Weight Watchers because I’ve got so much stuff on the TBR [to be read], it’s a wonder it doesn’t scream at me every time I open it. I always tell aspiring writers, the person who reads the most wins.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.