The first half hour of ”Wendy” is a refresher course in the great, unholy power of movies. Steeped in the specifics of places and faces — a rural Louisiana railroad crossing, an ancient diner that overlooks it, the scrum of old-timers and kids who crowd its booths and counter stools — the film immediately gives off the aura of myth through lighting and camerawork alone. The clink of forks on plates and the clackety-clack of boxcars going somewhere, anywhere, else. To be a child here is to treasure the immediacy of being alive while planning one’s getaway. One boy does just that, in a way that renders him an instant legend.

The filmmaker is Benh Zeitlin, and “Wendy” is a retelling of “Peter Pan” that’s very much in the style of “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” the Zeitlin debut that came out of Sundance to become the indie sensation of 2012. Starring the 6-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis (she got an Oscar nomination out of it) and perched on the edge of bayou apocalypse, that film was rapturous and breathtakingly original — you felt like you were watching the first movie ever made.

So how do you make the second movie, especially when you’ve kept the world waiting for eight years? Accordingly, “Wendy” is about the urge to hold onto childhood forever, and that urge ripples both in front of and behind the camera; written by Zeitlin with his sister Eliza, it’s a story the siblings have said they’ve been telling each other for years. But it’s also a film whose initial visionary power dissipates into a back half of brilliant notions half-baked and timeless storytelling turned tedious. Beware the dream project an artist has carried in his head for too long. He may well have lost all distance on it.

The Wendy of the title, played with fierce presence by newcomer Devin France, eventually jumps on that rumbling freight train with her older twin brothers, James and Douglas (Gage and Gavin Naquin), and somewhere on the trip they cross from our world to Never-Neverland. It’s an outpost of lush greenery and volcanic rock — the film was shot on the Caribbean island of Montserrat — overseen by the film’s Peter (Yashua Mack), a pint-size figure with Rasta hair and a raggedy private school jacket.

“Wendy” gives us a rambunctious, diverse crew of lost boys and establishes a kind of benign “Lord of the Flies” vibe before introducing notes of discord. Who is the old man named Buzzo haunting the edges of the island? Where’s Captain Hook? He’s there, but how he comes to be is a development the movie lets unfold over the course of the running time. (An amputation is involved, but it’s a PG-13 one.) And in place of that tick-tock alligator, Zeitlin gives us a primordial sea creature called The Mother — shades of the Aurochs from “Beasts of the Southern Wild” — that is humankind’s connection to the mysteries of the universe and whose life is endangered for that very reason.

As in “Beasts,” Zeitlin creates a landscape of fable from the detritus of civilization — his movies look like the last ever made as well as the first — but here the clutter forces its way onto the story, draining energy out of “Wendy” just when it should be coming to a head. The themes of holding on to the purity of youth and the rhythms of the earth become simultaneously overt and underdeveloped. A sense of entropy descends. “One day you’re Buzzo, the next you’re a pile of sand,” says someone here in an inexplicably great line of dialogue. “Wendy” isn’t a pile of sand, but it’s a little too close for comfort.

Perhaps it can’t be helped when you’re working with a cast of children. Or perhaps this director’s cosmic-rummage-sale style of filmmaking, with its lyrical soundtrack music (again by Dan Romer) and feverish visual poetry, wears out its welcome when not yoked to a story line of absolute forward momentum. “Wendy” feels like a holding maneuver — a way for a gifted young storyteller to keep one foot in the innocence of childhood while figuring what he’s really going to do next.

WENDY

Directed by Benh Zeitlin. Written by Benh and Eliza Zeitlin. Starring Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin. At Kendall Square. 112 minutes. PG-13 (brief violent/bloody images)

