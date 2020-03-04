The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.45 percent from 3.49 percent the week before.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Should I stay or should I go?

Learn what to do when the market shifts and the industry you were excited about is no longer popular at this event from business organization Startup Boston. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., GSVlabs Boston, 2 Avenue de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Dealing with data

Understand how to comply with policies and regulations in creating marketing content so your business is not put at risk at this panel from the American Marketing Association. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Hult International Business School, 1 Education St., classroom G, eighth floor, Cambridge. $15 to $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Mix it up

Foster connections with other Boston entrepreneurs, whether you are a student or professional, at this event from networking group Grapevine Network. Friday, 6 to 8:15 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe, 22 Clinton St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Movement marketing

Learn the different ways that businesses are using social movements in marketing campaigns at this event hosted by marketing professional Katie Martell. Friday, 6:30 to 9 p.m., WeWork, 31 St. James Ave., sixth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

