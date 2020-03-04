General Electric is the latest company to get hit by the coronavirus bug.

The Boston-based industrial conglomerate on Wednesday said it expects the COVID-19 outbreak to drain $200 million to $300 million from its operating profit for its current quarter. The company disclosed the financial hit during a previously scheduled presentation for investors.

GE’s stock, trading in the $11 range, barely moved this morning as a result, presumably because the company reaffirmed its overall financial outlook for the year and investors already expected some sort of hit from the virus.