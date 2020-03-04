General Electric is the latest company to get hit by the coronavirus bug.
The Boston-based industrial conglomerate on Wednesday said it expects the COVID-19 outbreak to drain $200 million to $300 million from its operating profit for its current quarter. The company disclosed the financial hit during a previously scheduled presentation for investors.
GE’s stock, trading in the $11 range, barely moved this morning as a result, presumably because the company reaffirmed its overall financial outlook for the year and investors already expected some sort of hit from the virus.
GE expects negative free cash flow in the first quarter, in part because of the virus impact. But for the full year, it still anticipates $2 billion to $4 billion in cash flow from its industrial businesses.
Advertisement
GE employs about 18,000 people in China, where the virus apparently originated. The country is an important market for GE, the source of about 9 percent of its industrial revenue. GE said all but two of its supply-chain sites in China have been restarted since the Chinese New Year holiday, which was extended because of the epidemic. Impacts are being seen in all of GE’s main industrial businesses: Aviation, Healthcare, Power, and Renewables.
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.