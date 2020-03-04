Consider PerkinElmer : The Waltham maker of detection and analytical tools and software for health care, drug companies, and food manufacturers elevated Prahlad Singh to chief executive on Dec. 30. Singh may be quite different, in skills and background, from his chief financial officer, Jamey Mock . But they share one crucial tie: They honed their leadership skills at GE.

General Electric remains known for cultivating business leaders, despite its turmoil in recent years. It’s an element of GE’s corporate culture that has paid off for other big employers as they hunt for top executive talent.

Singh dramatically grew PerkinElmer’s diagnostics business, which focuses on screening tests for moms and newborns. He now has bold ambitions for the overall company and its roughly 13,000 global employees. He expects the company’s $2.9 billion in revenue to grow by single digits, on a percentage basis, this year. But that doesn’t count extra revenue brought in by inevitable acquisitions. Singh is on the hunt for those, in particular to broaden PerkinElmer’s diagnostics and biotech testing businesses and build on its already globe-spanning footprint.

It’s not unlike the sort of work Singh did during his three-year tenure as a top executive at GE Healthcare, before joining PerkinElmer in 2014. When he worked at GE, he split his time between offices in Boston and France and created a women’s health care business. Singh worked for a number of blue-chip companies during his career, but GE stands out.

“GE is probably the best warehouse of talent and leadership development,” Singh said in an interview at PerkinElmer’s Waltham office last week, before the death of former GE chief executive Jack Welch on Sunday. “It’s a very fertile ground to learn on the job.”

Despite the pressure to cut costs, the current chief executive, Larry Culp, has held on to GE’s leadership training campus in the Crotonville section of Ossining, N.Y., one of the last such facilities in corporate America. Singh is one of a long line of business leaders who attended sessions at the bucolic Crotonville campus in upstate New York.

Ann Klee is another one. She is best known around here for engineering GE’s relocation to Boston from Connecticut in 2016, before stepping down last year. We learned last month what her next step would be: Klee joined Suffolk, John Fish’s giant construction company, as executive vice president. There, she reunited with Puneet Mahajan, Suffolk’s chief financial officer and (you guessed it) a former GE executive.

You don’t have to stray far from Fort Point to find other GE alums in prominent roles. Former CEO John Flannery is now advisory director at the private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners. Jonas Svedlund is chief counsel for M&A at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Brackett Denniston is a lawyer in Goodwin’s litigation department, and Mark Little is a board member at Analog Devices.

GE has changed considerably since Jack Welch retired in 2001. NBC and appliances are gone, and most of GE Capital has been divested. Meanwhile, GE has doubled down on electricity, with ambitions to build the biggest offshore wind turbine in the world. But one thing remains constant: Talent is everything.

A new lobbying leader in Boston

It’s official: Smith, Costello & Crawford has toppled ML Strategies as the busiest lobbying firm in town for 2019. Newly released records from the secretary of the commonwealth’s office show Smith, Costello & Crawford raked in $4.2 million in lobbying fees last year from 147 clients. That compared to ML Strategies, now in the number two spot, with $3.7 million in fees from 98 clients. (In comparison, ML was first in 2018, with $5.2 million in fees, ahead of Smith, Costello & Crawford, with $3.2 million.)

Jim Smith says his firm focuses on three core areas: energy, health care, and marijuana. It’s that last industry, still a budding sector in this state, that has fueled much of the firm’s growth. Now, Smith’s firm is considered by many as the go-to shop for cannabis-related lobbying.

It all started in 2012, as a question to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes was headed to the ballot. Smith says he received a call from Good Chemistry, a Colorado company interested in the market. Things took off from there.

“I had no idea it would be like it is,” Smith said of his firm’s marijuana focus. “This has been explosive [although] it’s going to plateau and eventually settle down.”

Chamber expands with another tech deal

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Jim Rooney likes to say there’s no difference between the “old Boston business community” and the “new Boston business community.” Rooney says they are one and the same, or at least they should be. To that end, Rooney has worked to launch programs geared to millennials and the tech community, including the acquisition of the City Awake networking program for young professionals and the subsequent launch of the Fierce Urgency of Now conference for young professionals of color.

The latest deal: the acquisition of the Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange, a nearly 25-year-old networking organization for tech workers. One employee, Lauren Cohen, is joining the chamber as a result, and MITX president Amy Quigley will stick around in a consulting role for several months to help with the transition. Additionally, three MITX board members — Jessica DeVlieger, Rob DeSalvo, and Sarah Fay — will join the chamber’s governing board.

“It gives us a more significant presence in the technology and innovation space, and a platform to grow that,” Rooney said of the acquisition.

A port in the storm for this PR empire

Scott Signore’s public relations empire is about to get a little larger. Hiss firm, Matter Communications, just announced the acquisition of Calypso, a marketing and branding agency in Portsmouth, N.H. The Calypso name will be dropped in favor of Matter, and 10 employees will join the company, bringing the total number at Matter up to nearly 200 in seven locations.

Signore started the firm in 2003 with offices in Newburyport and Providence. It’s now one of the biggest PR firms in New England.

Wayfair hopes to sing a new tune

Kelly Clarkson sang “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” A fitting theme, perhaps, for Wayfair cofounders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine, who watched their company’s stock get hammered again Friday as they lowered revenue growth expectations for 2020.

Well, if they want Clarkson’s hit “Stronger” as a theme song, it shouldn’t be difficult. Wayfair just tapped the singer and TV host to be the home goods retailer’s first brand ambassador in the United States.

Shah told an analyst during an earnings call on Friday that Clarkson is the “perfect brand ambassador for Wayfair.” He said, “You’re going to see her featured in a lot of our channels.”

The new partnership includes a TV ad campaign, dubbed “Home: You Got This,” launched on Feb. 24. Wayfair said it also intends to release a collection of furniture and décor in April inspired by Clarkson’s “lifestyle and Southern roots.”





























Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.