Takeda Pharmaceutical said Wednesday that it’s working to develop a drug to treat the new coronavirus.
The drug maker, which is based in Osaka, Japan, but has its US headquarters in Cambridge, said it’s informing Congress that it’s working on a plasma-derived therapy that has been shown to be effective in the treatment of severe acute viral respiratory infections. Such a medicine may be an option for the virus that causes Covid-19.
“As a company dedicated to the health and well-being of people around the world, we will do all that we can to address the novel coronavirus threat,” said Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda’s vaccine business unit and a leader of the drug maker’s Covid-19 response team.
Advertisement
The company is working on a therapy called a polyclonal hyperimmune globulin to treat high-risk patients with the disease. Takeda has dubbed the potential treatment TAK-888.
“We have identified relevant assets and capabilities across the company and are hopeful that we can expand the treatment options for patients with Covid-19 and the providers caring for them,” said Venkayya.
There are no approved treatments for the novel coronavirus. The California drug maker Gilead Sciences is testing a possible treatment, remdesivir, in clinical trials.
Takeda has about 5,000 employees in Massachusetts, making it one of the biggest drug makers in the state.
Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com