Takeda Pharmaceutical said Wednesday that it’s working to develop a drug to treat the new coronavirus.

The drug maker, which is based in Osaka, Japan, but has its US headquarters in Cambridge, said it’s informing Congress that it’s working on a plasma-derived therapy that has been shown to be effective in the treatment of severe acute viral respiratory infections. Such a medicine may be an option for the virus that causes Covid-19.

“As a company dedicated to the health and well-being of people around the world, we will do all that we can to address the novel coronavirus threat,” said Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda’s vaccine business unit and a leader of the drug maker’s Covid-19 response team.