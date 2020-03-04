“As the Nantucket Film Festival embarks on our 25th anniversary, we look forward to honoring some of the most creative minds and talented storytellers in today’s field,” said festival executive director Mystelle Brabbée of the tribute in a statement.

Also on the docket: an annual Screenwriters Tribute awarding notable industry staples, including screenwriter Eric Roth and writer-producer-director duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino .

In celebration of its 25th year, the Nantucket Film Festival will go on for an extra day, allowing for a full week of competitions, programs, and more than 100 film screenings.

Roth, the recipient of the Screenwriters Tribute Award, is best known for his Oscar-winning adapted screenplay, “Forrest Gump” (starring Tom Hanks). He also received Academy Award nominations for “A Star Is Born,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Munich,” and “The Insider.”

The Sherman-Palladinos, the Emmy-nominated pair behind popular shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will be honored with Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award. “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon and “Friends” and “Episodes” crew members David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik are among the previous recipients of the honor.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams is returning to host the tribute.

Because of the anniversary, a slew of past guests representing the history of the festival are also expected to make an appearance.

The festival is June 23-29, but the schedule is not yet announced. The list of presenters for the tribute will also be released in the coming weeks. Passes are on sale now, and ticket packages will become available the last week of April at www.nantucketfilmfestival.org.

