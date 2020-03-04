Harissa — a fiery mix of chilies, peppers, and spices — is a wildly popular condiment in North Africa. It’s also become an indispensable item in our pantry. Our homemade version carries balanced, complex flavor, but if a store-bought variety is more convenient, DEA Harissa Hot Sauce made in France is one of our favorites. Either pairs perfectly with a Moroccan tagine featuring succulent cod and aromatic fennel that we adapted for a skillet. For roasted potatoes that are as boldly flavored as they are crisp, we toss them with harissa and fresh parsley. And a drizzle of harissa helps build a Tunisian chickpea and bread soup, lablabi, that may just be the best in the world.

Harissa

Makes about 1½ cups

Homemade harissa. Connie Miller (custom credit)/of CB Creatives

4 dried New Mexico chilies, stemmed, seeded, and torn into rough pieces

½ cup neutral oil, such as canola, rice bran, or grape seed

6 large garlic cloves

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 cup drained roasted red peppers, patted dry

½ cup drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

Cayenne pepper

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the chilies, oil, garlic, caraway, and cumin. Cook, stirring often, until the garlic is light golden brown and the

chilies are fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and add the red peppers, tomatoes, vinegar, and Œ teaspoon of salt. Process until smooth, about 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl once or twice. Season with salt and cayenne to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

Chickpea and Harissa Soup (Lablabi)

Serves 8

Instead of using stale bread — as is common in Tunisia — we got better texture by toasting chunks of crusty bread in olive oil to make croutons. Toasted ground cumin is used in the soup as well as on it; toast it all at once. In a small, dry skillet over medium, toast 5 tablespoons ground cumin, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute, then transfer to a small bowl. To make soft-cooked eggs for serving, bring 2 cups water to a simmer in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add the desired number of eggs, then cover and steam over medium for 7 minutes. Immediately transfer the eggs to ice water to stop cooking.

Don’t use canned chickpeas in this soup. Cooked dried chickpeas are key to the robust broth.

For the soup:

2 cups dried chickpeas

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 large yellow onion, chopped (2 cups)

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons ground cumin, toasted

6 tablespoons harissa

3 quarts low-sodium chicken broth or water

8 ounces crusty white bread, sliced ½-inch-thick and torn into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons lemon juice

For serving:

Extra virgin olive oil

Harissa

2 tablespoons ground cumin, toasted

8 soft-cooked eggs, peeled and halved

½ cup drained capers

½ cup chopped pitted green olives

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Lemon wedges

To make the soup, first soak the chickpeas. In a large bowl, combine 2 quarts water, chickpeas, and 2 tablespoons salt. Let soak at room temperature for at least 12 hours (up to 24 hours). Drain the chickpeas and set aside.

In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it browns, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cumin and harissa, then cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas and broth (or water), then bring to a boil over high. Reduce to medium and simmer, uncovered, until the chickpeas are tender, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, combine the bread, the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bread is crisp and light golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the croutons cool in pan, then transfer to a bowl.

When the chickpeas are tender, remove the pot from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

To serve, place 2 to 3 tablespoons of croutons in each serving bowl. Ladle chickpeas and broth around them, then drizzle with oil. Garnish to taste with harissa and cumin, then top each portion with 2 soft-cooked egg halves and 1 tablespoon each capers, olives, parsley, and cilantro. Serve with lemon wedges.

Harissa Roasted Potatoes

Serves 4

Harissa roasted potatoes. Connie Miller (custom credit)/of CB Creatives

We found that tossing potatoes with harissa before roasting muted the chili paste’s flavor. Instead, we roasted the potatoes until browned and crispy, tossed them with harissa, then returned them to the oven. This gave the potatoes the right texture and a spicy crust. A quick toss with chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice kept flavors bold and bright.

Don’t use harissa without first tasting; brands vary in intensity. If it packs considerable heat, you may want to use only 2 or 3 tablespoons.

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 tablespoons harissa, plus more to serve

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Lemon wedges, to serve

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with 4 tablespoons of oil, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper.

With a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a rimmed baking sheet in an even layer, leaving the excess oil in the bowl; set the bowl aside. Roast the potatoes until well browned and crisp, about 50 minutes, stirring and rotating the baking sheet halfway through.

Transfer the potatoes back to the bowl, scraping up any browned bits. Add the harissa and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; toss well. Return the potatoes to the baking sheet in an even layer; again reserve the bowl. Roast until the potatoes have re-crisped, another 10 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Return the potatoes to the bowl, again scraping up any browned bits. Add the parsley and toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and harissa.

Cod and Harissa Tagine

Serves 4

Cod and harissa tagine. Connie Miller (custom credit)/of CB Creatives

Mild and flaky cod fillets work beautifully, but any firm-textured white fish will do. Make sure to adjust the cooking time as needed — for every 1 inch of thickness, simmer gently for about 8 minutes.

Don’t cook the fennel uncovered. Cooking it covered with olive oil coaxes out its natural sweetness and allows its somewhat fibrous texture to turn tender and silky.

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons harissa, divided

2 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed and thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

4 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

Kosher salt and ground white pepper

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

4 6-ounce skinless cod fillets

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup pimento-stuffed green olives, chopped

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

In a 12-inch skillet over medium, stir together 3 tablespoons of oil, 2 tablespoons of harissa, the fennel, garlic, coriander, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ¼ teaspoon white pepper.

Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fennel has softened, 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the remaining 1 tablespoon harissa, the turmeric, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon white pepper. Add the fish and turn to coat on all sides; set aside.

To the skillet, add ¼ cup water and bring to a simmer. Nestle the fish into the fennel, cover and cook over medium-low until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

In a small bowl, stir together the lemon zest, olives, and almonds.

Sprinkle evenly over the fish; bring the skillet to the table for serving. Serve with couscous, steamed potatoes, or warmed bread.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.