COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio got underway in the state Monday.

Backers of a measure called the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Amendment submitted the initial petition and 1,000 signatures to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review. A long process awaits the proposal, which backers want on the November ballot.

The constitutional amendment would allow adults over the age of 21 to buy, possess, and consume limited amounts of marijuana, including growing up to six marijuana plants.