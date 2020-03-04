“In this Lenten season of reflection and prayer, we look forward with great hope and anticipation to furthering Christ’s mission to serve the least among us while passing on our faith to future generations,” Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley said in a statement. “We are blessed with many thriving ministries in the Archdiocese of Boston that allow us to continue this important work and live our faith together.”

The annual fund-raising effort is described as supporting “more than 51 central ministries that enrich parish life, Catholic schools and the lives of those who turn to the Church for assistance,” according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.

The 2020 Catholic Appeal, which comprises nearly half of the Archdiocese of Boston’s budget, will be announced in parishes this weekend, officials said.

The Appeal funds 283 parishes, which have over 117,000 students studying religious education and 164 deacons; 110 Catholic schools, which are composed of more than 32,000 students from 185 communities; and 144 specialty programs, including pregnancy help centers, palliative care and opioid overdose prevention, according to the archdiocese.

Nearly half of the Archdiocese of Boston’s budget comes from the fund, the statement said. Other donations, fees for various services, and resources make up the rest of the budget.

The Appeal is managed by the Boston Catholic Development Service, a ministry which fundraises for the church.

“The work of the appeal enables us to serve those who turn to the Church for assistance while passing on our faith to future generations,” Kathleen Driscoll, the secretary for institutional advancement, said in the statement. “The generosity of those contributing to the Appeal has an immediate impact on these efforts.”

Commitment weekend will take place March 14 and 15, the statement said. Those who wish to donate can use the in-pew envelope or a gift or pledge at Mass, or make an online donation at www.bostoncatholicappeal.org.

Matt Berg can matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.