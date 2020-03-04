Prosecutors are appealing a lower court ruling that suppressed video surveillance footage that allegedly captured Kraft receiving sexual favors for a fee on two consecutive days at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter in January 2019, shortly before the Pats captured yet another AFC title en route to their sixth Super Bowl victory.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals offered three dates and told both sides to settle on a “mutually acceptable” date within the next week: May 14, May 21, or May 28.

A Florida appellate court on Tuesday directed lawyers for Robert Kraft and the state attorney general’s office to settle on one of three May dates for oral arguments in the appeal pending in the New England Patriots owner’s misdemeanor prostitution case.

Advertisement

Kraft, who with a singular vision transformed the Pats from the laughingstock of the NFL to its most dominant franchise over the last two decades, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and denied engaging in illegal activity.

The billionaire’s high-powered legal team has said in court papers that “everyone loses” if the appellate panel accepts prosecutors’ “perverse view of the law” and reverses the ruling that threw out the video footage.

“Government could run roughshod over privacy and constitutional rights while evading scrutiny and check” if prosecutors win the appeal, Kraft’s lawyers wrote in an October filing. “That outcome would be directly counter to the Constitution, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

Police had obtained a warrant to equip the spa with hidden cameras that allegedly showed Kraft and a number of other men paying women to perform sexual acts on them during massage sessions.

In the October filing, Kraft’s legal team reiterated the assertion that the warrant was deeply flawed, in part because it failed to instruct police to avoid filming people getting legitimate massages during the multiday sting, a legal principle known as minimization.

Advertisement

“Were the State’s perverse view of the law accepted, the minimization requirement would be gutted: criminal defendants could not raise minimization failures, and virtually no one else would be positioned to complain, let alone obtain redress,” Kraft’s attorneys wrote. “Law enforcement would have no incentive to remain within constitutional bounds when injecting the most invasive forms of surveillance into the most sensitive settings.”

But in a September filing, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office maintained that Kraft’s guilt is “a virtual certainty” and that the warrant passed legal muster.

According to Moody’s office, the search warrant met federal legal thresholds “which together require only that the warrant be issued by a neutral and detached magistrate, be predicated on a showing of probable cause, and be particularized as to the place to be searched and items to be seized.”

Moody’s office said that of the 39 recordings of customers at the spa, only four failed to capture any criminal conduct. None “of those four individuals were recorded naked," they wrote. Two were men and two were women.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.