The Medford Public Schools and Winchester Public Schools Offices of Special Education are hosting their Annual Transition Fair on March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Winchester High School, 80 Skillings Rd. The free fair is designed to help students 14 and older who have disabilities to plan for life after high school. More than 25 exhibitors will be in attendance, including the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and the Department of Developmental Services. The exhibitors will provide information regarding support for independent living skills, vocational training, educational and recreational programs, and housing. Families and students are encouraged to attend. For more information visit bit.ly/2TrZEnL or contact Charlotte Heim at cheim@medford.k12.ma.us .

On March 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Beverly Public Library will host its monthly “Books and Brews Book Discussion Group” at The Indo Pub, 298 Cabot St. Crack open a cold one and discuss this month’s book, “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. The event is held every fourth Wednesday of the month and attendees must be over 21. Attendance is free but patrons must purchase their own food and beverages. To register or ask questions, contact Lisa at ryan@noblenet.org .

Northern Essex Community College’s music program will present two free piano master classes/workshops led by NECC Music Professor Christina Dietrich, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, and Saturday, April 18, in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. The master classes are open to pianists of all levels and are designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment. For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu/event/master-piano-class/2020-03-08/.

SOUTH

Confront the not-so-good life of the colonial goodwife in an entertaining and informational presentation exploring engrossing “taboo” topics omitted from history at the Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St., on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Laugh, grimace, and honor our foremothers’ journeys while learning about the little-mentioned issues New England women dealt with (such as menstruation, chamber pots, birth control, and breastfeeding). Presented by “The Grounded Goodwife.”

Join the SSHAGLY (South Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Youth) for its meeting and support group exclusively for youths age 13 to 22 on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The group meets at First Parish Church Duxbury, 842 Tremont Street, Rt. 3A next to the Duxbury Town Hall. For more information, e-mail sshagly@gmail.com or visit bagly.org.

Mark your calendars for the eighth annual Gardening Green Expo at Kennedy’s Country Gardens in Scituate at 85 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy. n Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme for this year is Go Native! During the expo, you can stroll through greenhouses and visit with vendors of products and services that will help you get the best out of your garden and lawn. Free lectures are scheduled on the hour throughout the day. The NSRWA will be taking orders for rain barrels and composters as well. The event is sponsored by WaterSmart, the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, and Kennedy’s Country Gardens. This is a free, family-friendly event!

WEST

On Saturday, March 21, the Westborough Women’s Club, in conjunction with the Board of Health, will hold its annual rabies clinic at the Explorer Post, 45 West Main St. Local veterinarians are volunteering their time and expertise. For $15, dogs will be vaccinated from 9 to 10 a.m. Cats will be vaccinated from 10 to 11 a.m. Dogs must be leashed, cats must be in a carrier. Owners, please bring the prior year’s vaccination certificate! For more information visit westboroughwomensclub.org.

Watch an engaging documentary detailing the story of the small village of Lichk where for nine months of the year, only women, children, and the elderly reside. The Armenian Museum of America co-sponsors the film “Village of Women” by Tamara Stepanyan featured in the Global Cinema Film Festival at Studio Cinema, 376 Trapelo Rd., in Belmont on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting worldwidecinemaframes.com.

Oneinforty will be hosting a free educational symposium in Lexington on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. to discuss the risk of hereditary cancer especially in Ashkenazi Jews. Oneinforty is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of the one-in-forty risk to Ashkenazi Jews of inheriting BRCA gene mutations and provides support to individuals and their families to effectively manage their cancer risk. The symposium will include an expert panel featuring Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Dr. Judy Garber. Panelists will discuss genetic counseling, the reasoning for testing, managing cancer risk and resources available for those who do carry BRCA gene mutations. Jewish individuals who have a BRCA gene mutation will also share their stories. Following presentations by the panelists, there will be a Q and A session and kosher refreshments will be served throughout the event. The symposium will be held at Temple Emunah at 9 Piper Rd. For more information, visit www.oneinforty.org. (Meghan)