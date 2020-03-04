“She draws you in,” Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater coach Stephen Cudworth said. “I think it’s her choice of music. It’s her choreography. She gets the team involved in the routine. She gets everyone involved. She makes eye contact with people in the stands. She even gets the judges smiling.

As usual, the spirited senior did not disappoint, as she captivated the crowd for the duration of her event-winning routine.

The volume level in the Algonquin High gym spiked as the collective focus of hundreds of fans at the MIAA State Gymnastics Championships shifted to Bridgewater-Raynham’s Olivia Keyes in the floor exercise.

“It’s almost like a college routine, so it stands out at any high school meet,” he added. “Everybody wants to stop and watch her.”

Keyes earned a 9.675 for the event championship on March 1 on her way to second place in the all-around with a 38.275. Keyes was also tied for second on the bars at 9.650, third on the beam at 9.5, and sixth on the vault at 9.45, as she led her team to one of the state’s three bids to the New England Championships in Fairfield, Conn., on March 14.

“I knew I had to upgrade some stuff if we were going to go to New Englands,” said Keyes, who said she added a full Tsukahara layout to her vault as the final touch in the week before States. “I was like: ‘Gotta do it. Gotta do it.’ I know my scores need to count and they need me to do that.”

Going all out on every event has become her trademark during an exceptional high school career during which she has set program records on bars (9.7), beam (9.8), floor (9.775) and in the all-around (38.535). The Level 10 gymnast is the defending all-around and floor champion at New Englands, is a three-time South Sectional floor champion, and prefers to push herself to the limit in every big meet.

“There are a lot of skills that other Level 10 [club] gymnasts can do,” Cudworth said, “but they don’t always do them in high school meets. They can water down their routines, play it safe, and still get that high score. But with Olivia we don’t hold back. We know she is good enough, and consistent enough, to hit the hard elements.

"The judges spend so much time watching these cookie-cutter routines that when Olivia does something that gives her that little separation, it really sets her apart," he concluded.

Yet, it seems Keyes stands out the most when she is captivating the crowd on the floor. She said she chose her Missy Elliott music for the routine because she was “vibing with it” when she first heard it, and wanted to make everyone watching her remember it as well.

“I love to perform and dance,” she said. “That’s where you do it. I love to connect with everybody. When your team is there cheering you on, you have to do it. It makes it so much better. When I do it in practice, it’s not as strong. But when you do it at a meet in front of your team, the adrenaline is unreal.”

Cudworth said the floor is where Keyes can let her giant personality shine through and fill the whole gym.

“Her personality comes out naturally,” Cudworth said. “Not all gymnasts are comfortable with that. Not everyone wants to be the center of attention like you are when you are on the floor. But she has fun out there. She thrives on it.”

While Keyes, who plans to continue her gymnastics career in college, was seemingly assured of being one of the top individual gymnasts in the state once again this season, there was less certainty about the rest of the perennial powerhouse program. Two years removed from its last New England title, both Cudworth and Keyes said graduations hit hard last spring, and the hope was simply to earn one of the eight team spots at States.

But rather than focus on herself in her final high school season, Cudworth said Keyes and fellow team captains Erin Fay and Mia Manning set up a “star program” in which younger gymnasts in the program were celebrated for attempting a new skill or perfecting a difficult move.

The improvement rippled through the squad over the course of the winter and culminated on March 1 with the team edging Newton South for the third and final spot at New Englands.

“This is my favorite team by far,” Keyes said, “because in past years we really didn’t have to try that hard to be good. But this year everyone stepped up and it was cool to see the team come together. It was very different. We lost, like, half our lineup [to graduation]. To see everyone stepping up and learning new things, it was just really, really cool.”

