A man was arrested for drug possession after he hit a parked car and ran from police in Manchester, N.H. early Wednesday morning, Manchester police said.
Officers responded to 54 Ashland St. after a Honda Civic crashed into an unoccupied parked car around 1:20 a.m., police said. The owners of the parked car went outside after hearing the cars collide and saw the other car’s two passengers talking.
One of the passengers, Kwizera Claude, 23, opened the trunk of the car he had been traveling in and took out a bag, police said. He then hid it behind some bushes near the scene of the crash, they said.
Claude told officers that he hadn’t been driving the car and ran off when they continued to speak with him, police said. One of the officers chased after him and yelled multiple times for him to stop, they said.
After a short struggle between the officer and Claude, police said another officer caught up to them and helped handcuff Claude. Police said officers pulled the bag from the bushes and discovered oxycodone and marijuana inside of it.
Claude was charged with possession of a controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, false report of an accident, and operating without a valid license.
Claude was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on March 19.
