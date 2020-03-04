A man was arrested for drug possession after he hit a parked car and ran from police in Manchester, N.H. early Wednesday morning, Manchester police said.

Officers responded to 54 Ashland St. after a Honda Civic crashed into an unoccupied parked car around 1:20 a.m., police said. The owners of the parked car went outside after hearing the cars collide and saw the other car’s two passengers talking.

One of the passengers, Kwizera Claude, 23, opened the trunk of the car he had been traveling in and took out a bag, police said. He then hid it behind some bushes near the scene of the crash, they said.