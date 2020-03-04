The organization is a nonprofit based in Wakefield that works to promote students’ health and safety. Its board of directors is composed of school superintendents, police and fire chiefs, and other community leaders.

The free conference, sponsored by the Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth , is geared toward educators and law enforcement officials, according to a statement.

Cyber safety for students, including strategies for preventing young people from being recruited by radical extremists, is the focus of a conference taking place on March 18 at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton.

The conference will examine current online safety education and discuss ways to improve it.

“Safety for students both online and in the real world is a huge priority,” Executive Director Margie Daniels said. “We hope this conference will help make attendees aware of the potential dangers students may face online and teach them how to protect their students against them.”

The keynote speaker, state Representative Claire Cronin of Plymouth, will provide an overview of cyber safety. She is House chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.

Tyler Cote of Operation 250 at UMass-Lowell will talk about his group’s work to prevent radical extremists from recruiting young people online. In 2018, Operation 250 received a $1 million grant from the US Department of Justice.

Operation 250 is named for the number of Americans believed to have left the United States to join the ISIS, although the anti-terrorism mission has expanded to include other terrorist and hate groups, both domestic and international.

Operation 250 grew out of work done by Neil Shortland, director of the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies at UMass-Lowell, who also will speak at the conference.

Other speakers include Daniels and child psychiatrist Dr. Meredith Ganser, who will discuss the psychology of youth and how it affects participation in the cyber world.

Sergeant Brian Gaviolo of the Massachusetts State Police will talk about his work with the Commonwealth Fusion Center, which analyzes and shares information about threats and terrorist activity.

More than 100 people are expected to attend the conference, including school psychologists, social workers, school resource officers, guidance counselors, and administrators, according to the statement.

The museum is located at 455 Oak St., Brockton. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., with the conference running from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Information about registering is available at massachusettspartnershipsforyouth.com/events/student-cyber-risk-taking--potential-threats.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.