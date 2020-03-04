"It showed their process works, and it showed that, as a city, they were willing to deal with their issues, and deal with zoning,” Vasil said in an interview Wednesday. “It should be a model [for other communities] — they had the guts to say, ‘This is what we should do,’ and voted for it.”

Greg Vasil, chief executive officer and president of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, called it a victory for the city, for developers, and for community members working to create new affordable housing.

Members of the region’s development community hailed Northland Investment Corp.'s success Tuesday in winning support from Newton voters for its Upper Falls mixed-use development. But local concerns about the project’s potential traffic impact remain.

But even with the support of a majority of Newton voters citywide, there were pockets of opposition to the project at Needham and Oak streets — including the Ward 5 precinct where the project is located, and in neighboring Ward 8.

David Kalis, a city councilor at large who helps represent Ward 8, said traffic already is bad in the area, and residents with transportation concerns worry the project will make the problem worse.

“It’s an affirmation that Ward 8 is experiencing a transportation issue,” Kalis said of the vote.

Tuesday’s vote was the culmination of weeks of debate since December, when the City Council approved Northland’s plan to build 14 buildings on about 22 acres.

The development consists of 800 apartments, including 120 affordable units; 180,000 square feet of office space; 115,000 square feet of retail and community space; and 10 acres of open space. Northland agreed to provide school and other local improvements, a shuttle to the Newton Highlands MBTA stop, and a traffic management plan.

Unofficial results from the city released Tuesday showed that more than 52 percent of Newton’s 61,083 registered voters cast ballots in the Northland referendum. The “yes” side won by more than 5,000 votes, with 18,565 ballots cast in favor of the development. The “no” campaign garnered 13,449 votes, according to the city clerk’s office.

Kalis said he isn’t sure the mitigation that Northland has agreed to will address transportation issues in Ward 8, which includes Oak Hill and Oak Hill Park. That shuttle to the MBTA stop, for example, will travel the same roads that now have traffic, said Kalis, who opposed the project in December.

He hopes Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will signal to residents living near the development that their transportation concerns will be addressed as Northland’s project moves ahead, he said.

“That is really important to hear, and will get a lot of people on the same side as the mayor,” Kalis said in an interview.

Fuller said the concerns of those who voted “no” are important and real, and the city will work to address traffic issues.

Those efforts will include advocating to the MBTA and state Department of Transportation for commuter rail, Green Line, and bus service; putting shuttles in place like the city’s NewMo service; investing in bike-sharing; and implementing safe access for people to bike and walk in the city, she said.

“We’ll need to explore additional ways to make sure that our quality of life isn’t ground down more by the traffic congestion all of us face daily,” Fuller said in an interview.

Northland chairman and chief executive Larry Gottesdiener attributed the outcome of Tuesday’s vote to the work of a coalition that included the company, volunteers, activists, and city officials.

A statement by the “no” campaign — led by the local Committee for Responsible Development — attributed Northland’s success to the company’s “campaign money blitz.” Northland was the sole donor to Yes for Newton’s Future, a committee that built support for the project.

Ted Tye, managing partner of Newton-based National Development, said the development community took note of the coalition that backed the project, but said he hopes future projects are decided by the City Council and not a referendum.

“This is essential in a city as large as Newton and failure to do so will discourage responsible redevelopment,” Tye said in a statement.

Tamara C. Small, who is the CEO of NAIOP Massachusetts, The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, said the relationship Northland built with Newton residents allowed them to work together and "look at all the benefits this project would provide.”

“It does send a clear message that Newton does want to support thoughtful development that creates affordable housing and open space for residents,” Small said in an interview. “This is an important decision.”

That decision comes as Newton’s city councilors consider another large mixed-use development — this one at the Riverside MBTA station, where they are reviewing a special permit.

Councilors changed the zoning for the site after petitioner Mark Development worked out a compromise with residents limiting the scope of the project.

In a statement, Mark Development’s Robert Korff praised the outcome of Tuesday’s vote on Northland, and said he hope it spurs other communities “to pitch in and do their fair share” toward resolving social issues such as affordable housing and climate change.

“At the same time, this vote is not a free pass for developers to ignore community concerns, even if those issues reflect the opinion of a smaller group of neighbors,” Korff said. “I still believe that the best results for a project always comes from listening to the entire community and to do one’s best to address those concerns.”





