“Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our residents,” Baker said.

Speaking during a morning news briefing, Baker added that officials are also asking colleges and high schools to cancel all upcoming international trips “at this time.”

The risk for coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts, which continues to report just one confirmed case of the virus and one presumptive case, Governor Charlie Baker told reporters Wednesday.

In addition, he said the CDC is issuing a new travel advisory Wednesday urging US residents returning to the country from so-called Level III alert nations -- China, South Korea, Iran and Italy -- to stay home for 14 days upon their return. The CDC is also advising travelers returning from the Level II alert nation of Japan to monitor their health and limit interactions with others.

The MBTA had previously said it would continue to follow its normal vehicle and station cleaning procedures, and recommended riders follow regular procedures to prevent respiratory illness, like washing their hands or staying home from work while feeling sick.

But on Monday, New York transit officials said it would begin a major initiative to regularly use industrial-grade disinfectant on all its equipment after a regular commuter was confirmed to have the virus, according to the New York Times. In the Seattle area, where the cornoavirus, known as Covid-19, has killed nine people, accounting for all U.S. deaths, officials said they would boost efforts to clean all surfaces that bus riders may touch.

The virus has also surfaced in New Hampshire and in Rhode Island, where a private school administrator and a student tested positive after returning from an educational trip to Europe. A seafood expo planned for the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center later this month was postponed over concerns about the coronavirus.

Covid-19 was first identified in Wuhan, China.

Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

