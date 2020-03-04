In Duxbury around 11:42 a.m., firefighters responded to a tree that fell on a house on Harrison Street, according to a tweet from the Duxbury Fire Department. No one was injured in the incident. It was one of several incidents related to wind that the department responded to, the department reported on its official Twitter account.

Winds gusting across Massachusetts damaged some homes and caused some power outages in several communities Wednesday.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service. People can expect west winds from 10 miles an hour to miles an hour. Gusts may hit 50 miles an hour, according to the weather service.

“This is not unusual,” NWS meteorologist Bill Simpson said. “It’s just high winds, beware of wind gusts.”

In Auburn around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a tree that had fallen on a car, smashing the windows, in the parking lot of a bowling alley on Southbridge Street, Chief Andrew Sluckis said. No one was in the car or injured when the tree fell.

As of 12:30 p.m., 69 people were without power in Duxbury, 43 in Berlin, 55 in Belchertown, and 60 in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency website.

The weather service recommends that people use extra caution when driving and to secure outdoor objects.

