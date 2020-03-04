Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and if URI beats Dayton tonight, I’m writing in David Cox for president. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

If you didn’t hear already, Joe Biden had a big night on Super Tuesday.

The former vice president has once again emerged as the frontrunner to win the Democratic nomination for president after a stunning victory in Massachusetts and a sweep of the southern states all the way to Texas.

Advertisement

If you you want to sound smart today at work, here’s a handy guide from the Globe to last night’s results.

Biden comes from out of nowhere to win Massachusetts

My colleagues Victoria McGrane and Matt Stout report that the race transformed in the 48 hours before polls opened here, first with the departures of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and then with their and other prominent Democrats’ quick backing of the former vice president as the primary alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Senator Warren struggles

My colleague Jess Bidgood reports when the results from voting in 14 Super Tuesday states began trickling in as Senator Elizabeth Warren left the stage, they fell short of even the modest predictions of her campaign aides only days earlier, leaving any path she still has to the nomination narrower than ever.

The bigger picture

Via the Globe’s Liz Goodwin: The slate of 14 coast-to-coast contests, which will award more than a third of the convention delegates, slowed the momentum of Sanders, 78, a democratic socialist who just a week ago looked poised to rack up a runaway delegate lead. Biden, 77, who rapidly began consolidating the party’s moderate wing after a blow-out win in South Carolina on Saturday, was on track to sweep the South powered by older, Black, and suburban voters.

Advertisement

A tough night for Governor Raimondo

Governor Gina Raimondo went all-in on her friend Michael Bloomberg, but the former New York City mayor’s only win Tuesday was in American Samoa. The Associated Press reports he’s going to reassess his campaign today.

What comes next?

After Super Tuesday defied expectations, James Pindell writes that there is a new day on the political calendar: What Just Happened Wednesday. Plus, here is the next big state to watch.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

The most important things happening tonight: URI hosts No. 3 Dayton at the Ryan Center and Providence hosts Xavier at the Dunk.

Theresa May , the United Kingdom’s former prime minister, Brown President Christina Paxson will moderate the discussion. , the United Kingdom’s former prime minister, is speaking at Brown University today.will moderate the discussion.

Governor Gina Raimondo will hold a roundtable discussion this morning at the Community College of Rhode Island to discuss the Rhode Island Promise scholarship program.

The Senate Committee on Education and the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services are holding a joint meeting at the State House today to discuss the Rhode Island Foundation’s big reports on healthcare and education.

Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.