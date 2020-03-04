Police are investigating after several headstones were found toppled in Hingham Cemetery Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gravestones that had been knocked over at the cemetery at 12 South St., according to a statement from the Hingham Police Department. Nine headstones, all in the same row, “had clearly been knocked over” and damaged.
Some of the headstones knocked over belonged to veterans, police said. The headstones are located on a hill between the Main Street and South Street entrances of the cemetery.
No specific group or family in the cemetery seemed to be targeted, the statement said. There was no other damage found in the cemetery.
Advertisement
Police investigating incident of headstones knocked over in Hingham Cemetery. For privacy of families we’ve blurred names on damaged headstones on these pics. Press release. https://t.co/uq9VcQrtGT pic.twitter.com/YAkSgwLrUx— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) March 4, 2020
The person who reported the incident regularly walks through the cemetery, police said. The person noticed the damage the day before.
Police also noted that there was a brush fire in a different part of the cemetery Wednesday.
Hingham police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 781-741-1443. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the “Submit A Tab” section of the homepage on hpd.org.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.