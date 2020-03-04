Police are investigating after several headstones were found toppled in Hingham Cemetery Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gravestones that had been knocked over at the cemetery at 12 South St., according to a statement from the Hingham Police Department. Nine headstones, all in the same row, “had clearly been knocked over” and damaged.

Some of the headstones knocked over belonged to veterans, police said. The headstones are located on a hill between the Main Street and South Street entrances of the cemetery.