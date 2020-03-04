The legislation, which House leaders unveiled last week , would increase the state’s gas tax by 5 cents, to 29 cents per gallon, and hike fees in some cases by $1 per ride on ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, who lawmakers say would be barred from passing on the cost on to riders .

The Massachusetts House of Representatives opened debate Wednesday on a package of fee and tax hikes that would make it more expensive for drivers to get around, raising as much as $600 million and plowing that money into the MBTA, rural towns, and crumbling transportation infrastructure.

Advertisement

In aiming to raise between $522 million and $612 million annually, the bill also targets businesses: It would create a new system for corporate taxes, requiring companies with $1 billion or more in sales to pay at least $150,000. And it would also eliminate a sales tax exemption that rental car companies currently enjoy when buying their fleets.

The unusual timing of the effort to hike taxes comes in an election year but also at an economic crossroads. The state has enjoyed back-to-back budget surpluses, but it’s also facing broader uncertainty about the economy as coronavirus fears have left global markets reeling.

The transportation financing proposal spent months in development in the House, where lawmakers labored over how to craft a politically palatable package that could also inject new money into the state’s struggling public transportation systems.

Advocates applauded the House’s intentions, though some felt its scope underwhelmed, while some business leaders raised alarms over how lawmakers chose to raise the new revenue.

Democrats, who hold a super-majority in the House, largely cheered the bill, but many are also seeking their own changes. Lawmakers are expected to sift through and dispatch with dozens of amendments on Wednesday, some of which further tinker with the gas tax or seek to use some of the newly generated revenue to offset bus fares.

Advertisement

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and his leadership team's openness to wide-ranging changes to the gas tax bill remains unclear. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The appetite of House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and his leadership team for wide-ranging changes to the bill remains unclear, though on at least one item — the governance structure of the MBTA — they say they expect to adopt changes during debate.

Currently, the bill proposes to extend the T’s oversight board but without adding a seat for a municipal representative or an expert in transit safety, as recommended in a 2019 report that found safety practices at the agency lacking.

DeLeo framed the legislation as an attempt to “jump start” spending ahead of an expected 2022 ballot question that, if approved by voters, would add a surtax on household income over $1 million to help fund transportation and education. Supporters have said it could raise $2 billion annually.

“This is almost like a bridge, if you will, until we get to that,” the Winthrop Democrat said last week.

Governor Charlie Baker has been cool to the prospect of raising the gas tax, and has promoted his own proposals, which includes $18 billion in new borrowing and dedicating more money from ride-hailing fees to the MBTA.

Once the bill clears the House, it would then move to the Senate, where leaders have not laid out a specific timeline for tackling legislation.

While the governor has not issued an explicit veto threat, political observers will be closely watching how he responds to what ultimately emerges, with the entire Legislature on the ballot in the fall.

Advertisement

Baker is also pursuing a multistate climate and transportation pact, which would establish a cap-and-trade system for transportation fuels and could increase gas prices by as much as 17 cents per gallon. The House bill, however, says that if the state joins the agreement, it would be required to use it to offset the five-cent gas tax increase, to avoid hitting motorists with double pain at the pumps.

Beyond raising the tax on gas, the legislation would add another 4 cents per gallon on top of that for diesel purchases, upping that to 33 cents per gallon.

The state fees on ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft would go up from 20 cents per ride to $1.20, though the 20-cent fee would stay in place for so-called shared rides, such as those with UberPool, when multiple passengers traveling a similar route are picked up by the same driver. Ride-hail fees on luxury services like UberBlack would increase an additional $1, to $2.20 per ride.

It would also create a new, nine-tiered system to tax corporations. Currently, the state’s minimum corporate tax is $456 a year, a level lawmakers say was set 30 years ago and one that more than 400 companies with over $1 billion in sales paid in 2016.

The legislation would keep that for any business with sales less than $1 million a year, but increase it depending on the size of the company, with companies with $1 billion or more in sales paying at least $150,000.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts High Technology Council, a business group, has railed against the proposal, calling it packed with “taxes and fees that we just don’t need at this point" and suggested it should instead focus on a transportation bond bill, which found fund projects through borrowing and is slated to emerge for a vote in the House starting Thursday.

“We think the assertion that Massachusetts is somehow starving its transportation system is not necessarily true,” said Mark Gallagher, the group’s vice president of policy and government affairs.

Other groups, such as the advocacy organization Transportation for Massachusetts, are meanwhile arguing the gas tax increase should go further, given the current 24-cents-per-gallon tax is lowest among New England states except New Hampshire.

“Each penny increase provides about $30 million in annual revenue, and can be put to good use right away,” the group said in a statement.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.