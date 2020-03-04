On the eve of the South Carolina Democratic debate, a reporter named Scott Bixby exposed the private Twitter account of a Bernie Sanders staffer that was littered with sexist, homophobic, and otherwise derogatory attacks on politicians, journalists, and celebrities. The Sanders campaign promptly fired the staffer , issued a condemnation of his behavior, and turned its attention to Charleston. All the while, Bixby, a writer from The Daily Beast, watched as hundreds of messages, seemingly from incensed Bernie supporters, flooded his phone.

“I’ve gotten some pretty specific threats to my safety and that of my husband (also, my freaking dog) so I’m just trying not to give the horde any more oxygen for the time being,” he wrote.

Advertisement

That horde may be better known as the Bernie Bros. When it was first coined, in a humor piece by the Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer in October 2015, the term “Berniebro” was meant to satirize a particular Sanders-supporting demographic: young white males who passionately defended and supported the presidential candidate online. Five years later, polls show that the Sanders coalition has broadened significantly. In Nevada, he led the Democratic primary field across a variety of voter categories: men and women, white and Latino, union and non-union, college and non-college. But the combustible mentality that “Berniebro” was meant to caricature still burns among a subset of his supporters.

For people like Bixby, on the receiving end of their ire, the attacks can feel like a swarm of locusts. Masses of social media users post angry messages, flood inboxes, rattle off personal attacks, make vague threats, and then move onto their next victim. On occasion, the wrath trickles outside the online world, inciting late-night bullhorn protests outside public officials’ homes on the eve of the Nevada caucuses last month and “Lock her up” chants outside the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Some justify their behavior as the battle cry of warriors for the Bernie cause: They’re fighting online and in real life, they say, on behalf of those most hurt by rising income inequality, lack of access to health care, and crushing debt.

Advertisement

Sanders and many of his less combative supporters depict the Bernie Bros as outliers within a larger coalition. In the Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, Sanders referred to “a few people who make ugly remarks" among his online followers. “They are not part of our movement,” he added. He also suggested that foreign trolls could be responsible for stoking toxicity online, alluding to the Russian disinformation campaign in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

But Sanders’ opponents, most notably former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, have called upon him in debates and advertisements to answer for the aggressive tactics.

Just how many Bernie Bros are there — and who are they? That remains tough to pin down. Most of the attacks take place on Twitter, which is used by just 22 percent of Americans. Meanwhile, just a 10th of Twitter users are responsible for 80 percent of all tweets, according to the Pew Research Center. So while pro-Sanders spite on the platform can seem widespread, it seems unlikely to reflect the broader attitudes of his supporters.

Advertisement

Regardless of numbers, the Bernie Bros mentality does spill offline and can have a damning impact on a Sanders campaign hoping to attract supporters from other candidates.

Take Robert Camacho of Concord, Calif. As a child in Mexico, he grew up admiring the progressive politics of labor activist Cesar Chavez — a figure Sanders invoked repeatedly in the 2016 race. That year, Camacho was a California delegate for Hillary Clinton. The 48-year-old Camacho, who is gay, recalls being called a homophobic slur and spat on by Sanders’ supporters at the Democratic National Convention when Clinton secured the nomination. There was also a group that congratulated Camacho and apologized for their fellow supporters’ demeaning behavior. But the negativity sticks with him as he canvasses for Joe Biden in 2020.

As a Hillary Clinton delegate in 2016, Robert Camacho said he was called an anti-gay slur and spat on by aggressive Bernie Sanders supporters at the Democratic National Convention. While Camacho said others apologized for the outrageous behavior of the Bernie Bros, that negativity has stuck with him. Robert Camacho





“I had never experienced anything like it in the 30 years that I’ve been into politics. Just so much hate,” said Camacho. “Bernie should have done more to calm down a lot of his supporters, but he didn’t or couldn’t. And it was chaos."

The 2016 Democratic convention instilled a sense of cynicism and anger within certain Sanders’ supporters emboldened by the WikiLeaks e-mails that suggested the 2016 Democratic primary was tilted in Clinton’s favor. Today, his most ardent online advocates appear perpetually on the defensive, condemning any article or comment that criticizes Sanders or promotes a rival candidate.

When Oscar-winning singer and songwriter John Legend endorsed Elizabeth Warren on Twitter on Jan. 14, he was hit with a wave of hostility from Sanders supporters. Legend tweeted a cautionary reply: “Some of you Bernie supporters do quite the disservice to your candidate, who seems to be a great human being. Try not to drive people away with your nastiness. I will happily vote for him if he wins the primary. Chill.”

Advertisement

John Legend appeared with Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally in Orangeburg, S.C. Ruth Fremson/The New York Times





Some Sanders supporters, like 43-year-old Jessica Vandett, agree with Legend’s point that online belligerence can do more harm than good. She mainly uses social media to advertise phone banks and canvassing opportunities. As a single mother and former nurse now disabled due to rheumatoid arthritis, Vandett said affordable health care is her number one issue. She spends her days as one of the sole Sanders volunteers knocking on doors in the Appalachian region of North Carolina, rather than picking fights online.

“It’s pointless and it damages the campaign,” she said of the trolling and harassment. “It’s horrible that people have a perception that Bernie supporters are like these few rotten apples."

But some of those behind the keyboards believe the stakes justify the intensity of their tactics.

“There are more people immiserated by bad policy every day that the vitriol on Twitter fires the flare for than those who are turned off by the Twittersphere,” said Sean Carey, a Bernie supporter from Iowa, who served as a precinct captain at the state’s caucuses. The 33-year-old wasn’t very political until he saw people lose homes overnight as an employee of a mortgage company during the 2008 financial crash.

Advertisement

“I don’t embody the Bernie Bro firebrand. It’s not my mode of being, maybe because of how I was raised or my being from Iowa,” Carey said. He is active on Twitter but refrains from pointed and profane attacks. His feed consists of retweeted pro-Sanders arguments and replies that begin with a first-name greeting.

“But I do think it has value," Carey said of online trolling. "To me, making some affluent suburban voter comfortable on Twitter is less important than making the people affected by racism, classism, and entrenched policy feel protected and seen.”

Riann Ponti, meanwhile, readily admits to being aggressive online. The 32-year-old drifted in and out of homelessness throughout his youth in southern California with his drug-addicted father. Today, he calls Sanders “the only person in my life who’s ever told the truth.” Ponti recently founded a Facebook group called “Bernie Bros,” which now has 70 members and averages 40 posts a day. He has been banned on social media countless times and admits he projects a much more belligerent persona online than in daily life. “Social interactions online are battlefields," he said, "especially during political primaries.”

Riann Ponti, who recently founded a Facebook group called “Bernie Bros,” says he has been banned from social media multiple times for his inflammatory posts. But he sees aggressive online tactics as an important part of the political conversation.





Ponti estimates he spends seven to eight hours a day online, directing roughly 80 percent of his venom at people on the far right. But occasionally, he’ll turn on Democrats.

“I want to shine the bright light of truth so brightly that it might hurt," he said. "I want the party to have to look. I want people to stop hurting, but sometimes that requires cutting out a cancer. Chemotherapy hurts, but cancer kills. I consider myself social chemotherapy. Yeah, I’m a little toxic, but right now someone has to be.”

The Sanders campaign has maintained that the conduct of its most aggressive proponents does not represent the broader approach of his supporters. When Bixby exposed the Sanders staffer posting derogatory messages online, Mike Casca, the Sanders campaign’s communications director, told The Daily Beast, “We are running a multiracial, multigenerational campaign for justice where disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated.”

When pressed on the issue, Sanders has acknowledged and rejected those supporters.

“I’m not going to tell you we don’t have some jerks out there,” Sanders said in a CNN town hall on Feb. 24. “I do want to say to those folks: We do not want your support if you think that what our campaign is about is making ugly attacks on other candidates. We don’t want you.”

But the Bernie Bros could prove to be a thorn in Sanders’ side as the primary season barrels ahead and the stakes heighten. In the Las Vegas debate, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has since dropped out, tried to draw a connection between Sanders’ message and the vicious and angry sentiment of his online supporters: “I think you have to accept some responsibility and ask yourself what it is about your campaign, in particular, that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others.”

Jessica Vandett, 43, is a Bernie Sanders supporter from western North Carolina. As a single mother and former nurse, she said affordable health care is her number one issue.

The Bloomberg campaign has used the Bernie Bros to paint the Sanders campaign as divisive and radical. According to data collected by Crimson Hexagon, a Boston-based social media analytics firm, use of the term “Bernie Bros” spiked on Twitter and Facebook on Feb. 17 — with more than 80,000 mentions in a 24-hour period — after Bloomberg’s campaign released an ad that compiled hateful messages from Sanders’ online supporters. Bloomberg tweeted along with the ad: “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there.”

Tim O’Brien, a senior adviser to the Bloomberg campaign, went further. “They feel entitled to be thugs because they are self-righteous and they think their cause validates any type of dangerous or threatening behavior that they engage in,” he said.

O’Brien, who previously served as executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, suggested the Bernie Bros are taking a page from Trump’s playbook in 2016.

“Both aim to be censorious. They like to clamp down on anyone who doesn’t share their point of view. Naysayers are threatened. And what they’re doing helps the candidate go unvetted," he said.

The tit-for-tat between the campaigns set up pundits for a two-way Super Tuesday showdown between the sparring campaigns. Ultimately, Bloomberg performed abysmally and former Vice President Joe Biden resurrected his campaign to challenge Sanders’ momentum. By shining in states with large majorities of African-Americans and among college-educated white voters, Biden exposed holes in the Sanders coalition.

Whoever secures the Democratic nomination come July will need the support of those outside his or her diehard base. Mark Longabaugh, a media consultant who advised Sanders during his insurgent 2016 campaign, suspects the Bernie Bros debate will snowball into a greater skepticism of the senator’s ability to unify and lead. Now that the field has narrowed, the discourse between the frontrunners promises to get uglier and more personal. Even if the influence of the Bros has been blown out of proportion in the past by opponents trying to lance the leader, their behavior could repel voters on the hunt for a new candidate after their first choice bowed out or fizzled on Tuesday.

“There are myriad ways that Senator Sanders has to step up if he’s going to seize control and be the front-runner. He has to lead the entire party, not just part of the party,” said Longabaugh, who parted ways with the campaign in February 2019. “His nomination cannot be a hostile takeover. It has to be a unifying effort.”

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.