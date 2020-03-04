Several members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health pressed the state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Monica Bharel, about whether patients could be required by insurers to pay for any portion of these tests through copays or deductibles.

Many legislators said they are fielding calls from anxious constituents.

State lawmakers Wednesday afternoon grilled Baker administration health officials about whether Massachusetts is doing all it can to make sure coronavirus testing is available to anyone who needs it.

Bharel and Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the department’s infectious disease bureau, said they expected to have the capacity to conduct about 1,000 more tests thanks to a new shipment of test kits expected today from the federal government.

“We are expanding the testing as quickly as possible,” Madoff said.

Bharel said a $95,000 supplemental budget just approved by Governor Charlie Baker will help the state health department to pay for the tests. But, she acknowledged, if testing becomes more widely available under relaxed rules announced Tuesday night by Vice President Pence, insurers would likely have to contribute.

Committee chairwoman Joanne Comerford pressed Bharel on that point, noting that New York is among the first states in the country to waive some fees and expenses for people who undergo coronavirus testing.

“We haven’t had the time to look at it deeply," Bharel said, adding that the Baker administration is willing to consider this issue. "Our goal is to have as little burden as possible.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced Wednesday it would send Massachusetts $500,000 in initial funding to support its coronavirus response efforts.

