According to Tuesday’s filing, the materials include “FBI 302 and IRS reports of interviews” with Singer, similar reports of interviews with employees and former employees of USC, and extraction reports for phones used by Singer, who secretly recorded conversations with parents after turning snitch.

The government confirmed in a legal filing Tuesday in US District Court in Boston that the materials had been turned over to the defense.

Lawyers for Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and several other defendants charged in the college admissions cheating scandal have received key discovery materials from prosecutors, including notes of interviews the FBI conducted with the scheme’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer.

In addition, the feds plan to turn over additional materials by Mar. 13, including the contents of Singer’s Google Drive accounts, a video and related documentation regarding two cooperating witnesses, handwritten notes created by Singer, a written script that Singer used during recorded calls, emails and texts from someone the government expects to testify at trial, cooperation agreements with Singer and others, and “T-III telephone calls and text messages not previously produced, including a recorded call between Singer and government agents,” the filing said.

Loughlin and her husband, the fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as phony crew recruits.

The university confirmed last fall that the daughters are no longer enrolled.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among the more than 50 defendants charged in connection with the scam, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to pad the kids’ SAT and ACT scores when they needed a little buffing.

Singer, who prosecutors say also directed payments to corrupt coaches, college employees, and test proctors in on the plot, has admitted to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

Loughlin’s high-powered legal team maintains that Singer characterized the payments as legitimate donations to USC, rather than bribes, meaning Loughlin and her husband lacked the intent to defraud the school, a key element necessary for conviction.

Prosecutors have countered that the parents, who in Loughlin’s case allegedly had one daughter photographed on a rowing machine as part of her USC application even though she never rowed competitively, knew the payments were bribes founded on deception.

Another daughter allegedly submitted a fake sports resume claiming she had competed in the iconic Head of Charles Regatta.

Loughlin, whose scene-stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, and her husband are tentatively scheduled to go to trial in October.

The celebrated actress isn’t the only Tinseltown A-lister caught up in the scandal.

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” served less than two weeks in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman, whose husband is “Shameless” star William H. Macy, an incomparable character actor who won plaudits for his soul-bearing performance as a tormented former game show contestant in the film “Magnolia," also paid a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.