Brown, according to her lawyers , was carrying the cash that her father, A. Terrence Rolin, had accumulated and stored inside the family home over decades. The elder Rolin was downsizing and Brown was taking the cash to Boston to deposit it in the bank, a legally acceptable practice, when she was intercepted by a DEA agent on Aug. 26, 2019.

A Lowell woman and her father have regained $82,373 in cash that a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent seized from Rebecca Brown while she was traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport last year, a seizure that has sparked a class action lawsuit against the federal government.

According to court papers, the DEA agent seized the cash without justification and provided no explanation for the seizure of the legally accumulated cash. Brown and her father have filed a class action lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court, which will still proceed even though father and daughter have heir money back.

“We are glad that Terry will get his money back, but it is shameful that it takes a lawsuit and an international outcry for the federal government to do the right thing,” said Daniel Alban, a Virginia attorney from the Justice Institute who is representing Brown and Rolin. “We know that this routinely happens to other travelers at airports across the United States.”

The class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Brown and Rolin is pending in US District Court for Western Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful that my father’s life savings will soon be returned, but the money never should have been taken in the first place," Brown said in a statement released by her attorney. "The government shouldn’t be able to take money for no reason, hang on to it for months and then give it back like nothing happened, which is why the lawsuit we filed will continue. No one should be forced to go through this nightmare.”

