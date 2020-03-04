Lucy Stone. Friends of Walpole Public Library

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Metro Minute is highlighting the life of Lucy Stone, a Massachusetts native who defied gender norms and fought for equality all throughout her life. Stone (1818-1893) was born in West Brookfield and became a prominent orator, suffragist, and abolitionist.

After being denied the ability to study public speaking, Stone went on to be a celebrated orator speaking out on equality across the county. She died in Dorchester at age 75.