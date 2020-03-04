In celebration of Women’s History Month, Metro Minute is highlighting the life of Lucy Stone, a Massachusetts native who defied gender norms and fought for equality all throughout her life. Stone (1818-1893) was born in West Brookfield and became a prominent orator, suffragist, and abolitionist.
After being denied the ability to study public speaking, Stone went on to be a celebrated orator speaking out on equality across the county. She died in Dorchester at age 75.
Here are some facts about this suffragist and abolitionist icon:
- Stone was the first Massachusetts woman to earn a college degree in 1847.
- She was frustrated that her brothers were encouraged to attend college while she was discouraged. At 16, she became a teacher until she could afford to attend college at Mount Holyoke and then Oberlin College in Ohio, to her parents’ dismay.
- Stone’s grandfather was a Patriot captain in the American Revolution.
- When Stone graduated from Oberlin in 1847, she declined to write a commencement speech because she was told it would be read by a man.
- She organized the first national Women’s Rights Convention in Worcester.
- Stone was hired by abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison for his American Anti-Slavery Society, where she wrote and delivered abolitionist speeches.
- She married Henry Blackwell in 1855 after he agreed to an egalitarian marriage. Her vows did not include the then prominent reference to wifely obedience, and she opted to keep her maiden name.
- Stone registered to vote in Massachusetts in 1879 but was removed because she did not use her husband’s surname.
- In support of “no taxation without representation,” Stone refused to pay property taxes which led to the impounding and sale of the household’s goods in 1858.
- Stone served as president of the New Jersey Women Suffrage Associate and served on the executive committee of the American Equal Rights Association.
- She is one of three women honored with sculptures that grace the Boston Women’s Memorial on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall honor. The other women are Abigail Adams and Phillis Wheatley.
Famous quotes:
- “It is time we gave man faith in woman — and, still more, woman faith in herself.”
- “Too much has already been said and written about women’s sphere. Leave women, then, to find their sphere.”
- “I do believe that a woman’s truest place is in a home, with a husband and with children, and with large freedom, pecuniary freedom, personal freedom, and the right to vote."
- “Now all we need is to continue to speak the truth fearlessly, and we shall add to our number those who will turn the scale to the side of equal and full justice in all things.”
- “We have every reason to rejoice when there are so many gains and when favorable conditions abound on every hand. The end is not yet in sight, but it can not be far away. The road before us is shorter than the road behind.”
Information from the National Women’s History Museum was included in this report.