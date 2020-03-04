“We have reviewed the evidence which supports the government’s case and feel this is the right time to move forward with a change of plea,” Lepore said Wednesday via e-mail. “I have no comment on the facts of the case.”

Carmine P. Lepore, a lawyer for the 48-year-old Angelesco, signaled his client’s intention to plead guilty in court papers filed Tuesday in US District Court in Boston, and Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Wednesday set a change of plea hearing for Mar. 16.

Angelesco pleaded not guilty in December to a sole count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence, legal filings show. He’s been held since his November arrest.

Prosecutors haven’t detailed the nature of Angelesco’s alleged crime in court filings, except to say that it occurred in September 2018 in Plymouth County in Massachusetts.

An indictment alleges Angelesco “did unlawfully obtain personal property belonging to and in the possession of John Doe, against his will, by means of actual and threatened force, and violence, and fear of injury, immediate and future, to his person and property and property in his custody and possession.”

In a December order of detention pending trial, Maine US Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III cited Angelesco’s checkered past.

Rich wrote that the “risk of danger to any other person and the community is based on the nature of the instant offense, the defendant’s substance abuse history, his violent criminal history, including multiple prior charges of home invasion, and the danger to the victim herein.”

Angelesco avoided a life sentence back in 2005, when a Suffolk Superior Court jury cleared him of murdering 47-year-old Peter J. DeVito, who was shot at close range inside the entrance of the crowded Squire Lounge in Revere on Dec. 8, 2001.

Prosecutors had alleged that Angelesco killed DeVito in an act of retaliation, after Angelesco was roughed up and tossed from Centerfolds strip club in Providence. Angelesco, prosecutors said at the time, had blamed DeVito, who managed Centerfolds.

At the time of the shooting, police said Angelesco had been trying to move up in small-time Medford rackets, increasingly involved in bookmaking and shakedowns of drug dealers.

Assistant District Attorney Dennis Collins told jurors in 2005 that the state had potent evidence of Angelesco’s guilt, including forensic results and incriminating statements by the defendant.

The police recovered a 9mm shell casing in the Jaguar that Angelesco had rented that night, prosecutors said. Detectives also interviewed witnesses at the club who saw the gun and heard the gunfire. Also, two of Angelesco’s cousins implicated him before a grand jury, prosecutors said.

One of the cousins had accompanied Angelesco to the club and recounted him saying, after spotting DeVito, that he would ''blow him away" if he could, according to the government.

A second cousin told a grand jury that Angelesco showed up at his Revere home shortly after the shooting, prosecutors said. Angelesco allegedly said he might be in trouble and wanted to change his clothes.

Police also recovered what they believed was the murder weapon on the roof of the former Lou’s Fried Clams near the strip club.

But Robert Sheketoff, Angelesco’s lawyer during the murder trial, argued successfully that the state’s case had holes. Four Squire employees said they had witnessed the shooting, but three of them told police that the shooter had blond hair, and the fourth said he had a mustache. Angelesco has black hair and is clean shaven, Sheketoff said at trial.

The jury found the contradictions baffling, according to a juror who spoke on condition of anonymity after the acquittal.

''Some people said he was wearing a hood, some people said he was wearing a skully cap, some people were saying he wore a baseball cap, and some of them said he was blond," she said. ''None of the descriptions matched."

As for the two cousins who testified, Sheketoff said they had credibility problems. One suffers from bipolar depression, he said at the time, while the other had serious drug problems.

In addition, Sheketoff said, the prosecution never adequately explained why the shell casing ended up under a rear floor mat in the Jaguar when the shooting occurred inside the club. Police said they had recovered five other spent shell casings inside the club.

Hanna Krueger and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com