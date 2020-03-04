Now a redshirt sophomore with the Colonials (19-11-4), Boyle has a team-high 21 goals to go with eight assists. She’s reignited her passion for the game.

The Reading native and former Globe All-Scholastic suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at the beginning of her sophomore year at Clarkson, missing a full season for the first time since she first wore skates. After reconstructive shoulder surgery, Boyle decided to transfer from upstate New York to Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh during the semester break of her sophomore year.

After winning the national championship as a freshman on the Clarkson women’s ice hockey team, Michaela Boyle dealt with her share of adversity, and went public with her struggle in Women’s Hockey Life.

“Michaela has been a wonderful addition to our program at Robert Morris. She is a wonderful teammate with an incredible knack for scoring goals,” said Logan Bittle, associate head coach.

Boyle caught up with the Globe before the College Hockey America Tournament.

Q. Why did you choose to be so open about your struggles at the time?

A. Writing was something I leaned to a lot during that time when I was upset. When you lose the ability to play hockey, and free your mind that way, I kind of turned to writing to help me gather my thoughts and get them out of my mind. I realized that there might be a lot of people in the world who have had similar experiences, similar feelings, and felt that they were alone through their struggles. I was very fortunate to have a great family, great friends, but I know there are also people in the world who aren’t as fortunate, who might have been struggling and felt like they’re all alone.

Q. In your blog, you described your injury recovery with terms like “sad, lonely, and slowly losing passion for the sport I love.” What drove you to combat those feelings?

A. It was knowing I was going to get a second chance at an opportunity that some people never get a first chance for, and that would be being a Division 1 athlete. I knew I couldn’t take that for granted.

Q. Were you nervous coming back for this season that it would be hard to not only readjust to playing, but playing with a new team?

A. I was nervous, but I give a lot of credit to my teammates at Robert Morris. They didn’t let me for one second feel like I didn’t belong here. I remember the night before we played Clarkson, four or five of my teammates reached out and said, ‘It’s just another game, but we know how much this game means to you. It means that much more to us because we know what it means to you.’ It’s just that sense of comfort and knowing that the people you’re playing beside have your back.

Q. Do you still take pride in winning the national title at Clarkson?

A. Oh, absolutely. No one can ever take that away from me. I was still on that team and I still put in that work to win. It was an amazing opportunity but it drives me even more to win a national championship with the team I am a part of now.

Q. What’s been the best part about your Robert Morris career?

A. I think it’s just been falling in love with the whole process again. Being someone that your teammates count on and playing in those big moments, it just makes it so much more enjoyable when you can really say that you love what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with.

Q. Your major is sport communications, what type of work do you want to do?

A. Ultimately, I’d love to work with a professional team doing media of some sort, whether that’s social media, digital media ... Maybe a hockey operations job.

Q. Your father, Mike Boyle, is a well-known trainer. What has his role been in your hockey career?

A. Oh God, he’s been everything. He’s the reason why I am the player and person that I am today. I don’t think I would’ve reached any of the goals I set for myself without him pushing me and being such a good support. He’s my dad and he’s my trainer and he does a phenomenal job differentiating between the two.

