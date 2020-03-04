A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for killing a woman in New Hampshire last March, officials said.
Justin Moura, 35, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison for shooting and killing Tanya Hall, 34, in Manchester, New Hampshire’s Attorney General said in a statement. According to previous Globe reporting, Hall was shot in the back in the parking lot of Club Manchvegas Bar & Grill on Old Granite St.
Moura was originally charged with second-degree murder for the shooting that occurred on March 2, 2019, the statement said.
In his guilty plea, Moura waived his right to apply for a shorter sentence once he had served two thirds of his time. However, he will have three years of the sentence suspended if he does not commit any violent crimes within two years and he will have another year suspended if he obtains an Associate’s degree.
