A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for killing a woman in New Hampshire last March, officials said.

Justin Moura, 35, was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison for shooting and killing Tanya Hall, 34, in Manchester, New Hampshire’s Attorney General said in a statement. According to previous Globe reporting, Hall was shot in the back in the parking lot of Club Manchvegas Bar & Grill on Old Granite St.